Euro Multivision Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.95
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:40:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.03

0.26

10.1

20.13

yoy growth (%)

-87.77

-97.4

-49.81

-16.39

Raw materials

-0.15

-0.38

-10.1

-13.49

As % of sales

473.97

145.14

99.94

67.02

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.22

-2.51

-2.51

As % of sales

334.9

87.71

24.87

12.48

Other costs

-0.87

-1.25

-2.89

-4.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2,731.98

478

28.68

24.66

Operating profit

-1.1

-1.59

-5.4

-0.83

OPM

-3,440.86

-610.86

-53.51

-4.16

Depreciation

-13.8

-13.86

-13.96

-13.96

Interest expense

0

-0.03

-0.03

-0.39

Other income

0.95

0.4

2.21

3.52

Profit before tax

-13.96

-15.09

-17.18

-11.67

Taxes

-0.12

0

0

0

Tax rate

0.88

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-14.08

-15.09

-17.18

-11.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-14.08

-15.09

-17.18

-11.67

yoy growth (%)

-6.63

-12.2

47.25

-80.94

NPM

-43,995.54

-5,761.51

-170.08

-57.96

