Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.03
0.26
10.1
20.13
yoy growth (%)
-87.77
-97.4
-49.81
-16.39
Raw materials
-0.15
-0.38
-10.1
-13.49
As % of sales
473.97
145.14
99.94
67.02
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.22
-2.51
-2.51
As % of sales
334.9
87.71
24.87
12.48
Other costs
-0.87
-1.25
-2.89
-4.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2,731.98
478
28.68
24.66
Operating profit
-1.1
-1.59
-5.4
-0.83
OPM
-3,440.86
-610.86
-53.51
-4.16
Depreciation
-13.8
-13.86
-13.96
-13.96
Interest expense
0
-0.03
-0.03
-0.39
Other income
0.95
0.4
2.21
3.52
Profit before tax
-13.96
-15.09
-17.18
-11.67
Taxes
-0.12
0
0
0
Tax rate
0.88
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-14.08
-15.09
-17.18
-11.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-14.08
-15.09
-17.18
-11.67
yoy growth (%)
-6.63
-12.2
47.25
-80.94
NPM
-43,995.54
-5,761.51
-170.08
-57.96
