Euro Multivision Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
23.8
23.8
23.8
23.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-380.29
-368.03
-353.94
-338.77
Net Worth
-356.49
-344.23
-330.14
-314.97
Minority Interest
Debt
215.34
215.46
215.51
213.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-141.15
-128.77
-114.63
-101.14
Fixed Assets
49.75
61.78
75.59
89.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-190.97
-190.65
-190.3
-190.71
Inventories
0.17
0.17
0.32
0.11
Inventory Days
1,937.71
445.94
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.8
0.02
3.14
Debtor Days
9,118.64
27.87
Other Current Assets
5.65
6.08
6.2
5.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.78
-0.83
-0.8
-0.71
Creditor Days
9,460.59
1,114.86
Other Current Liabilities
-196.02
-196.87
-196.04
-199.23
Cash
0.02
0.06
0.03
0.06
Total Assets
-141.15
-128.76
-114.63
-101.15
