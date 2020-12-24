iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Euro Multivision Ltd Balance Sheet

1.95
(0%)
Dec 24, 2020|03:40:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Multivision Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

23.8

23.8

23.8

23.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-380.29

-368.03

-353.94

-338.77

Net Worth

-356.49

-344.23

-330.14

-314.97

Minority Interest

Debt

215.34

215.46

215.51

213.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-141.15

-128.77

-114.63

-101.14

Fixed Assets

49.75

61.78

75.59

89.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.05

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-190.97

-190.65

-190.3

-190.71

Inventories

0.17

0.17

0.32

0.11

Inventory Days

1,937.71

445.94

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.8

0.02

3.14

Debtor Days

9,118.64

27.87

Other Current Assets

5.65

6.08

6.2

5.98

Sundry Creditors

-0.78

-0.83

-0.8

-0.71

Creditor Days

9,460.59

1,114.86

Other Current Liabilities

-196.02

-196.87

-196.04

-199.23

Cash

0.02

0.06

0.03

0.06

Total Assets

-141.15

-128.76

-114.63

-101.15

Euro Multivision : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Multivision Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.