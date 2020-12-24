iifl-logo
Euro Multivision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-13.96

-15.09

-17.18

-11.67

Depreciation

-13.8

-13.86

-13.96

-13.96

Tax paid

-0.12

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-0.27

-5.79

-3.5

Other operating items

Operating

-28.12

-29.22

-36.95

-29.13

Capital expenditure

-0.12

-0.61

-0.03

0.18

Free cash flow

-28.24

-29.83

-36.99

-28.94

Equity raised

-707.88

-660.63

-609.13

-585.56

Investing

0

0.04

0

0

Financing

430.97

429.79

431.47

-2.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-305.15

-260.64

-214.65

-617.03

