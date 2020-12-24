Euro Multivision Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-13.96
-15.09
-17.18
-11.67
Depreciation
-13.8
-13.86
-13.96
-13.96
Tax paid
-0.12
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.27
-5.79
-3.5
Other operating items
Operating
-28.12
-29.22
-36.95
-29.13
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-0.61
-0.03
0.18
Free cash flow
-28.24
-29.83
-36.99
-28.94
Equity raised
-707.88
-660.63
-609.13
-585.56
Investing
0
0.04
0
0
Financing
430.97
429.79
431.47
-2.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-305.15
-260.64
-214.65
-617.03
