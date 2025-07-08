Euro Multivision Ltd Summary

Euro Multivision Ltd is the second largest company among few companies that are into manufacturing of CDRs and DVDRs. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of Compact Disc Recordables and Digital Versatile Disc Recordables in India. Their products are used for data storage, recording, and reproduction of audio and video media for entertainment, education and software installation.Euro Multivision Ltd, a part of Euro Group was incorporated on April 29, 2004. In the year 2005, the company set their first manufacturing plant for the production of Compact Disc Recordable and Digital Versatile Disc Recordable at Bhachau in Gujarat. They started their commercial production in April 2005 with five manufacturing lines having an installed capacity of 720 lakh units of CDRs and 72 lakh units of DVDRs per year.During the year 2006-07, the company expanded the capacity by adding another five manufacturing lines taking the total to 10 manufacturing lines with a total installed capacity of CDRs to 1800 lakh units per year. In addition, the DVDR manufacturing line was converted into CDR manufacturing line. In addition, the company in association with Euro Ceramics Ltd set up lignite based 10 MW captive power plant. The company proposes to make an entry into the Photovoltaic business by manufacturing solar cells used for generation of electrical energy. The company acquired 28.75 acres of land for setting up photovoltaic plant in the Special Economic Zone adjacent to the existing manufacturing unit at Bhachau in Gujarat. They propose to build a photovoltaic solar cell manufacturing unit with a capacity of 40 MW per year at a total cost of Rs.16756 lakh.