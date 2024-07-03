iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Durlax Top Surface Ltd Share Price

58.3
(-1.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:42:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open58.9
  • Day's High59.4
  • 52 Wk High109
  • Prev. Close59.1
  • Day's Low58.2
  • 52 Wk Low 54
  • Turnover (lac)23.32
  • P/E19.44
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.94
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Durlax Top Surface Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

58.9

Prev. Close

59.1

Turnover(Lac.)

23.32

Day's High

59.4

Day's Low

58.2

52 Week's High

109

52 Week's Low

54

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.94

P/E

19.44

EPS

3.04

Divi. Yield

0

Durlax Top Surface Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Durlax Top Surface Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Durlax Top Surface Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.37%

Non-Promoter- 1.34%

Institutions: 1.34%

Non-Institutions: 38.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Durlax Top Surface Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.43

12.4

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.42

4.3

12.23

11.43

Net Worth

21.85

16.7

12.38

11.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Durlax Top Surface Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Durlax Top Surface Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shravan Suthar

Executive Director

Lalit Suthar

Independent Director

Abhishek Bansal

Independent Director

Narayan Samantra

Independent Director

Roxy Teniwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Komal Birla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Durlax Top Surface Ltd

Summary

Durlax Top Surface Limited was originally incorporated as Durlax Archtech Private Limited on May 03, 2010 as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Durlax India Private Limited dated August 23, 2017 and again to Durlax Top Surface Private Limited dated January 06, 2023 issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was further converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Durlax Top Surface Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 29, 2023. The Company established manufacturing unit at Vapi, Gujarat and started commercial production in 2017. It launched the brands, Luxor and Aspiron in 2018. Durlax are engaged in manufacturing of solid surface material, which is sold across India, through an extensive distribution network of distributors and direct customers and exported to countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Greece, Sri Lanka. The Company operate through two brands, Luxor and Aspiron, which provide a wide range of solid surfaces known for their aesthetics and performance. Luxor brand offer Acrylic UV Solid Surfaces, while Aspiron brand offer Modified Solid Surfaces. Both brands offer seamless designs, anti-bacterial properties, and fire-retardant features, ensuring a comprehensive selection of high-quality solid surfaces. Situated in Vapi, the manufacturing facility is equipped with German and South Korean technologies and advanced machinery to produce so
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Durlax Top Surface Ltd share price today?

The Durlax Top Surface Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Durlax Top Surface Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is ₹96.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Durlax Top Surface Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is 19.44 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Durlax Top Surface Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Durlax Top Surface Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is ₹54 and ₹109 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Durlax Top Surface Ltd?

Durlax Top Surface Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.93%, 6 Month at -29.60%, 3 Month at -9.63% and 1 Month at -3.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Durlax Top Surface Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.38 %
Institutions - 1.35 %
Public - 38.27 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Durlax Top Surface Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.