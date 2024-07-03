Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹58.9
Prev. Close₹59.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.32
Day's High₹59.4
Day's Low₹58.2
52 Week's High₹109
52 Week's Low₹54
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.94
P/E19.44
EPS3.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.43
12.4
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.42
4.3
12.23
11.43
Net Worth
21.85
16.7
12.38
11.58
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shravan Suthar
Executive Director
Lalit Suthar
Independent Director
Abhishek Bansal
Independent Director
Narayan Samantra
Independent Director
Roxy Teniwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Komal Birla
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Durlax Top Surface Ltd
Summary
Durlax Top Surface Limited was originally incorporated as Durlax Archtech Private Limited on May 03, 2010 as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Durlax India Private Limited dated August 23, 2017 and again to Durlax Top Surface Private Limited dated January 06, 2023 issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was further converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Durlax Top Surface Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 29, 2023. The Company established manufacturing unit at Vapi, Gujarat and started commercial production in 2017. It launched the brands, Luxor and Aspiron in 2018. Durlax are engaged in manufacturing of solid surface material, which is sold across India, through an extensive distribution network of distributors and direct customers and exported to countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Greece, Sri Lanka. The Company operate through two brands, Luxor and Aspiron, which provide a wide range of solid surfaces known for their aesthetics and performance. Luxor brand offer Acrylic UV Solid Surfaces, while Aspiron brand offer Modified Solid Surfaces. Both brands offer seamless designs, anti-bacterial properties, and fire-retardant features, ensuring a comprehensive selection of high-quality solid surfaces. Situated in Vapi, the manufacturing facility is equipped with German and South Korean technologies and advanced machinery to produce so
Read More
The Durlax Top Surface Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹58.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is ₹96.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is 19.44 and 1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Durlax Top Surface Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Durlax Top Surface Ltd is ₹54 and ₹109 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Durlax Top Surface Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -42.93%, 6 Month at -29.60%, 3 Month at -9.63% and 1 Month at -3.90%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.