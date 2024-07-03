Durlax Top Surface Ltd Summary

Durlax Top Surface Limited was originally incorporated as Durlax Archtech Private Limited on May 03, 2010 as a Private Limited Company vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by RoC, Maharashtra, Mumbai. The name of Company was changed to Durlax India Private Limited dated August 23, 2017 and again to Durlax Top Surface Private Limited dated January 06, 2023 issued by RoC, Mumbai. The Company was further converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Durlax Top Surface Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 29, 2023. The Company established manufacturing unit at Vapi, Gujarat and started commercial production in 2017. It launched the brands, Luxor and Aspiron in 2018. Durlax are engaged in manufacturing of solid surface material, which is sold across India, through an extensive distribution network of distributors and direct customers and exported to countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Greece, Sri Lanka. The Company operate through two brands, Luxor and Aspiron, which provide a wide range of solid surfaces known for their aesthetics and performance. Luxor brand offer Acrylic UV Solid Surfaces, while Aspiron brand offer Modified Solid Surfaces. Both brands offer seamless designs, anti-bacterial properties, and fire-retardant features, ensuring a comprehensive selection of high-quality solid surfaces. Situated in Vapi, the manufacturing facility is equipped with German and South Korean technologies and advanced machinery to produce solid surface materials. There solid surfaces find applications in residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, exterior, and diverse industries, providing stylish and durable solutions for countertops, vanities, offices, retail spaces, hotels, hospitals, outdoor projects, and more.The Company propose Initial Public Offer aggregating 70,00,000 Equity Shares comprising Fresh Issue 50,00,000 and Offer for Sale 20,00,000.