To,

The Board of Directors,

Durlax Top Surface Limited

301, Jaisingh Commonspace,

Dayal Das Road, FP362, W.E Highway

Vile Parle East, Mumbai, Maharashtra-400 057 India.

Dear Sirs/Madam,

1. Report on Restated Financial Statements:

We have examined the Restated Financial Statements of M/s. DURLAX TOP SURFACE LIMITED (Formerly known as Durlax India Private Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company"), the summarized statements of which annexed to this report have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

a) Section 26 of Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as the "Act"), read with the applicable provisions within Rules- 4 to 6 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, as amended;

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("the Regulation") ("SEBI ICDR Regulations") issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and amendments made thereto from time to time;

c) The terms of reference to our engagements with the Company requesting us to examine financial statements referred to above and proposed to be included in the Draft Prospectus/ Prospectus being issued by the Company for its proposed Initial Public Offering of equity shares in SME Platform of NSE ("IPO" or "SME IPO");

d) The (Revised) Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"); and

e) In terms of Schedule VIII of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, and other provisions relating to accounts, we, M/s N K Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold a valid Certificate issued by the "Peer Review Board" of the ICAI.

2. The Restated Statements and Financial information of the Company have been extracted/ prepared by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial years ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, & March 31, 2022, which have been approved by the Board of Directors.

3. Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 have been audited by CA Manikandan Perumal Yadawar (Membership No. 193803) and accordingly, reliance has been placed on the financial information examined by them for the said year. The Financial Report included for these years is based solely on the report submitted by them.

4. Financial Information as per Audited Financial Statements:

1) We have examined:

The attached Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022. (Annexure I);

The attached Restated Statement of Profit and Losses of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022; (Annexure II);

The attached Restated Statement of Cash Flows of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022; (Annexure III);

The Significant Accounting Policies adopted by the Company and notes to the Restated Financial Statements along with adjustments on account of audit qualifications / adjustments / regroupings. (Annexure IV); (Collectively hereinafter referred as "Restated Financial Statements" or "Restated Summary Statements")

2) In accordance with the requirements of sub-clauses (i) and (iii) of clause (b) of sub-section (1) of section 26 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 4 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, the SEBI Regulations, the Revised Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus and Guidance Note on Audit Reports/Certificates on Financial Information in Offer Documents issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the terms of our engagement agreed with you, we report that:

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company for the financial years ended March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023; March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Assets and Liabilities, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual Financial Statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for the financial years ended on March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023, & March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Profit and Loss, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for the financial years ended on March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. This Statement of Cash Flow, as restated, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

Based on the above and also as per the reliance placed by us on the audited financial statements of the company and Auditors Report thereon which have been prepared by Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial years ended on March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022, we are of the opinion that "Restated Financial Statements" or "Restated Summary Statements" have been made after incorporating:

(i) Adjustments for any material amounts in the respective financial years have been made to which they relate; and

(ii) There are no Extra-ordinary items except as shown in the Restated Profit & Loss Statement of that need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Summary Statements.

(iii) Adjustments on account of the statutory audit qualifications, if any, have been adjusted and regrouped to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

(iv) Adjustments in Financial Statements have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to the Restated Summary Statements as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

(v) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the "Restated Financial Statements".

(vi) The Company has not paid any dividend on its equity shares during the financial year ended March 31, 2024

5. Other Financial Information:

I) We have also examined the following financial information as set out in the annexure prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial years ended on March 31, 2024; March 31, 2023 & March 31, 2022.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves, and Surplus Note 1 Restated Statement of Long-Term Borrowings Note 2 Restated Statement of Details of Deferred Tax Liabilities / Assets Note 3 Restated Statement of Other Long-Term Liabilities Note 4 Restated Statement of Short-Term Borrowings Note 5 Restated Statement of Trade Payables & Other Current Liabilities and Provisions Note 6 Restated Statement of Property Plan & Equipment Note 7 Restated Statement of Non-Current Investments Note 8 Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans & Advances Note 9 Restated Statement of Other Non-Current Assets Note 10 Restated Statement of Inventories Note 11 Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Note 12 Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Note 13 Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances and Other Current Assets Note 14 Restated Statement of Revenue from Operations Note 15 Restated Statement of Other Income Note 16 Restated Statement of Cost of Material Consumed Note 17 Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories Note 18 Restated Statement of Employee Benefit Expenses Note 19 Restated Statement of Finance Cost Note 20 Restated Statement of Operational & Other Expenses Note 21 Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Note 22 Restated Statement of Capitalization Note 23 Restated Statement of Related Party Transactions Note 24 Restated Statement of Tax Shelters Note 25 Restated Additional Notes Note 26-29 Restated Ratios Annexure A

II) The Restated Financial Information contains all the disclosures required by the SEBI ICDR regulations and disclosures as required by Accounting Standards as specified in the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 read with Rule 7(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Income Computation Disclosure Standards (ICDS) I to X issued by CBDT, wherever applicable, unless contrary to the requirement of Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

III) The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Act and the Financial Information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

IV) In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure I to Annexure III and Note 1 to 29 of this report read along with the Restated Statement of Significant Accounting Policies and related Notes as set out in Annexure IV are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with Section 26 of the Act, read with the applicable provisions within Rule - 4 to 6 of Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, as amended, the SEBI Regulations, The Revised Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus and Guidance Note on Audit Reports/Certificates on Financial Information in Offer Documents issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India ("ICAI") to the extent applicable, as amended from time to time, and in terms of our engagement as agreed with you. We did not perform audit tests for the purpose of expressing an opinion on individual balances of account or summaries of selected transactions, and accordingly, we express no such opinion thereon.

V) Consequently, the financial information has been prepared after making such regroupings and retrospective adjustments as were, in our opinion, considered appropriate to comply with the same. As a result of these regroupings and adjustments, the amount reported in the financial information may not necessarily be same as those appearing in the respective audited financial statements for the relevant years.

VI) The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-drafting of any of the previous audit reports, nor should this have been constructed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

VII) We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

VIII) Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the SME-IPO for the Proposed Issue of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or adjusted for any other purpose without our written consent.

6. Auditors Responsibility:

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these restated financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

7. Opinion:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the restated financial statements read together with the notes thereon, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, to the extent applicable;

a) In the case of Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company as at March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022;

b) In the case of the Restated Statement of Profit and Loss of the Company for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022;

c) In the case of the Restated Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the Financial Years ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022;