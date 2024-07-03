Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹1,909
Prev. Close₹1,904.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹308.34
Day's High₹1,933.95
Day's Low₹1,871.05
52 Week's High₹2,359.9
52 Week's Low₹950.3
Book Value₹196.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,712.37
P/E70.28
EPS27.07
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
684.83
615.28
595.91
646.49
Net Worth
726.11
656.56
637.19
687.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,339
2,731.33
2,551.42
2,148.51
yoy growth (%)
22.24
7.05
18.75
23.43
Raw materials
-2,012.45
-1,519.45
-1,443.56
-1,204.48
As % of sales
60.27
55.63
56.57
56.06
Employee costs
-363.71
-298.11
-287.85
-211.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-76.72
96.76
28.22
119.34
Depreciation
-113.45
-100.41
-88.98
-51.38
Tax paid
25.51
-34.55
-1.71
-36.09
Working capital
-34.35
-103.97
64.21
60.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.24
7.05
18.75
23.43
Op profit growth
-79.24
64.67
-24.03
51.58
EBIT growth
-135.55
197.94
-65.44
70.46
Net profit growth
-182.3
122.29
-66.37
51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,437.84
4,194.99
3,415.38
2,800.8
2,636.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,437.84
4,194.99
3,415.38
2,800.8
2,636.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
32.37
22.75
18.09
22.36
13.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,397.65
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,700
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,824.7
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,544.7
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,337.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Bikram Nag
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sudip Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rathindra Nath Mitra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Choudhuri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chacko Joseph
Managing Director & CEO
Rajshankar Ray
Executive Director / Service Business Head
Amar Singh Negi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Biswadip Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
D R Dogra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritesh Agarwal
Managing Director
Panamanna Hariharan Narayanan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IFB Industries Ltd
Summary
IFB Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of fine blanked components, components and stamping, in manufacturing and trading of home appliances and in the manufacture of cold rolled steel strips and motors. The Company operate in three segments, namely engineering, home appliance and others. The Engineering Divisions are located at Kolkata and Bangalore. The Companys product range includes fine blanked components, tools and related machines tools, such straighteners, decoilers, strip loaders and others. They also provide household appliances, including washing machines, dryers, microwave ovens, and dishwashers. In addition, they manufacture motors for white goods and automotive applications. The Company is at present engaged in the business of manufacturing of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehicles etc. and manufacture and trading of Home Appliances Products.IFB Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year September 12th, 1974 as Indian Fine Blanks Ltd in collaboration with Hienrich Schmid AG of Switzerland. The company was established with the objective of manufacturing fine blanking tools press tools and fine blanked components used in a wide range of precision engineering industries. In the year 1985, the company took 4.84 acres of land on lease at Gangarampur in West Bengal for the manufacture of high technology machines as well as for future expansion-cum-diversification programmes. In the year 1988, the
Read More
The IFB Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1903.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFB Industries Ltd is ₹7712.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IFB Industries Ltd is 70.28 and 9.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFB Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFB Industries Ltd is ₹950.3 and ₹2359.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IFB Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.27%, 3 Years at 18.51%, 1 Year at 93.80%, 6 Month at 15.24%, 3 Month at 5.51% and 1 Month at 6.56%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.