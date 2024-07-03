iifl-logo-icon 1
IFB Industries Ltd Share Price

1,903.35
(-0.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:34:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,909
  • Day's High1,933.95
  • 52 Wk High2,359.9
  • Prev. Close1,904.55
  • Day's Low1,871.05
  • 52 Wk Low 950.3
  • Turnover (lac)308.34
  • P/E70.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value196.81
  • EPS27.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,712.37
  • Div. Yield0
IFB Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

1,909

Prev. Close

1,904.55

Turnover(Lac.)

308.34

Day's High

1,933.95

Day's Low

1,871.05

52 Week's High

2,359.9

52 Week's Low

950.3

Book Value

196.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,712.37

P/E

70.28

EPS

27.07

Divi. Yield

0

IFB Industries Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

IFB Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IFB Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 7.81%

Institutions: 7.81%

Non-Institutions: 17.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IFB Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.28

41.28

41.28

41.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

684.83

615.28

595.91

646.49

Net Worth

726.11

656.56

637.19

687.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,339

2,731.33

2,551.42

2,148.51

yoy growth (%)

22.24

7.05

18.75

23.43

Raw materials

-2,012.45

-1,519.45

-1,443.56

-1,204.48

As % of sales

60.27

55.63

56.57

56.06

Employee costs

-363.71

-298.11

-287.85

-211.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-76.72

96.76

28.22

119.34

Depreciation

-113.45

-100.41

-88.98

-51.38

Tax paid

25.51

-34.55

-1.71

-36.09

Working capital

-34.35

-103.97

64.21

60.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.24

7.05

18.75

23.43

Op profit growth

-79.24

64.67

-24.03

51.58

EBIT growth

-135.55

197.94

-65.44

70.46

Net profit growth

-182.3

122.29

-66.37

51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,437.84

4,194.99

3,415.38

2,800.8

2,636.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,437.84

4,194.99

3,415.38

2,800.8

2,636.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

32.37

22.75

18.09

22.36

13.98

View Annually Results

IFB Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,397.65

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,700

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,824.7

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,544.7

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,337.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IFB Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Bikram Nag

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sudip Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rathindra Nath Mitra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sangeeta Shankaran Sumesh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Choudhuri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chacko Joseph

Managing Director & CEO

Rajshankar Ray

Executive Director / Service Business Head

Amar Singh Negi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Biswadip Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

D R Dogra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritesh Agarwal

Managing Director

Panamanna Hariharan Narayanan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IFB Industries Ltd

Summary

IFB Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of fine blanked components, components and stamping, in manufacturing and trading of home appliances and in the manufacture of cold rolled steel strips and motors. The Company operate in three segments, namely engineering, home appliance and others. The Engineering Divisions are located at Kolkata and Bangalore. The Companys product range includes fine blanked components, tools and related machines tools, such straighteners, decoilers, strip loaders and others. They also provide household appliances, including washing machines, dryers, microwave ovens, and dishwashers. In addition, they manufacture motors for white goods and automotive applications. The Company is at present engaged in the business of manufacturing of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehicles etc. and manufacture and trading of Home Appliances Products.IFB Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year September 12th, 1974 as Indian Fine Blanks Ltd in collaboration with Hienrich Schmid AG of Switzerland. The company was established with the objective of manufacturing fine blanking tools press tools and fine blanked components used in a wide range of precision engineering industries. In the year 1985, the company took 4.84 acres of land on lease at Gangarampur in West Bengal for the manufacture of high technology machines as well as for future expansion-cum-diversification programmes. In the year 1988, the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IFB Industries Ltd share price today?

The IFB Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1903.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of IFB Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IFB Industries Ltd is ₹7712.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IFB Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IFB Industries Ltd is 70.28 and 9.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IFB Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IFB Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IFB Industries Ltd is ₹950.3 and ₹2359.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IFB Industries Ltd?

IFB Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.27%, 3 Years at 18.51%, 1 Year at 93.80%, 6 Month at 15.24%, 3 Month at 5.51% and 1 Month at 6.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IFB Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IFB Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 7.81 %
Public - 17.23 %

