Summary

IFB Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of fine blanked components, components and stamping, in manufacturing and trading of home appliances and in the manufacture of cold rolled steel strips and motors. The Company operate in three segments, namely engineering, home appliance and others. The Engineering Divisions are located at Kolkata and Bangalore. The Companys product range includes fine blanked components, tools and related machines tools, such straighteners, decoilers, strip loaders and others. They also provide household appliances, including washing machines, dryers, microwave ovens, and dishwashers. In addition, they manufacture motors for white goods and automotive applications. The Company is at present engaged in the business of manufacturing of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehicles etc. and manufacture and trading of Home Appliances Products.IFB Industries Ltd was incorporated in the year September 12th, 1974 as Indian Fine Blanks Ltd in collaboration with Hienrich Schmid AG of Switzerland. The company was established with the objective of manufacturing fine blanking tools press tools and fine blanked components used in a wide range of precision engineering industries. In the year 1985, the company took 4.84 acres of land on lease at Gangarampur in West Bengal for the manufacture of high technology machines as well as for future expansion-cum-diversification programmes. In the year 1988, the

