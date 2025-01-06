iifl-logo-icon 1
IFB Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,832.45
(-3.79%)
Jan 6, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-76.72

96.76

28.22

119.34

Depreciation

-113.45

-100.41

-88.98

-51.38

Tax paid

25.51

-34.55

-1.71

-36.09

Working capital

-34.35

-103.97

64.21

60.29

Other operating items

Operating

-199.01

-142.16

1.74

92.16

Capital expenditure

153.08

142.9

418.6

39.93

Free cash flow

-45.93

0.73

420.34

132.09

Equity raised

1,293.61

1,190.29

1,087.04

855.96

Investing

-31

95.67

60.13

62.79

Financing

191.72

59.7

322.53

-6.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,408.4

1,346.4

1,890.04

1,043.94

