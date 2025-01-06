IFB Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-76.72
96.76
28.22
119.34
Depreciation
-113.45
-100.41
-88.98
-51.38
Tax paid
25.51
-34.55
-1.71
-36.09
Working capital
-34.35
-103.97
64.21
60.29
Other operating items
Operating
-199.01
-142.16
1.74
92.16
Capital expenditure
153.08
142.9
418.6
39.93
Free cash flow
-45.93
0.73
420.34
132.09
Equity raised
1,293.61
1,190.29
1,087.04
855.96
Investing
-31
95.67
60.13
62.79
Financing
191.72
59.7
322.53
-6.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,408.4
1,346.4
1,890.04
1,043.94
