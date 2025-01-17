Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.94
6.21
18.92
26.09
Op profit growth
-73.57
73.72
-22.34
54.57
EBIT growth
-132.27
213.87
-65.69
72.65
Net profit growth
-175.12
133.89
-66.14
51.99
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.62
7.49
4.58
7.01
EBIT margin
-1.22
4.63
1.56
5.43
Net profit margin
-1.41
2.28
1.03
3.65
RoCE
-3.96
12.39
4.93
20.4
RoNW
-1.79
2.38
1.14
3.97
RoA
-1.13
1.53
0.81
3.42
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-11.67
15.53
6.24
19.21
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-40.37
-8.79
-14.81
6.23
Book value per share
159.98
159.71
148.32
125.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
-89.19
71.32
42.51
59.86
P/CEPS
-25.77
-125.98
-17.9
184.47
P/B
6.5
6.93
1.78
9.14
EV/EBIDTA
61.01
20.06
9.8
26.51
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-34.61
-35.18
-3.87
-31.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.77
30.64
27.13
27.33
Inventory days
55.52
55.1
48.61
46.21
Creditor days
-80.28
-80.39
-62.79
-58.2
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.31
-4.19
-2.57
-22.16
Net debt / equity
0.41
0.24
0.35
-0.06
Net debt / op. profit
4.87
0.81
1.91
-0.23
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.38
-55.86
-56.64
-56.47
Employee costs
-10.9
-10.95
-11.33
-9.75
Other costs
-27.08
-25.68
-27.43
-26.74
