IFB Industries Ltd Key Ratios

1,764.15
(0.90%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.94

6.21

18.92

26.09

Op profit growth

-73.57

73.72

-22.34

54.57

EBIT growth

-132.27

213.87

-65.69

72.65

Net profit growth

-175.12

133.89

-66.14

51.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.62

7.49

4.58

7.01

EBIT margin

-1.22

4.63

1.56

5.43

Net profit margin

-1.41

2.28

1.03

3.65

RoCE

-3.96

12.39

4.93

20.4

RoNW

-1.79

2.38

1.14

3.97

RoA

-1.13

1.53

0.81

3.42

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-11.67

15.53

6.24

19.21

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-40.37

-8.79

-14.81

6.23

Book value per share

159.98

159.71

148.32

125.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

-89.19

71.32

42.51

59.86

P/CEPS

-25.77

-125.98

-17.9

184.47

P/B

6.5

6.93

1.78

9.14

EV/EBIDTA

61.01

20.06

9.8

26.51

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-34.61

-35.18

-3.87

-31.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30.77

30.64

27.13

27.33

Inventory days

55.52

55.1

48.61

46.21

Creditor days

-80.28

-80.39

-62.79

-58.2

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.31

-4.19

-2.57

-22.16

Net debt / equity

0.41

0.24

0.35

-0.06

Net debt / op. profit

4.87

0.81

1.91

-0.23

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.38

-55.86

-56.64

-56.47

Employee costs

-10.9

-10.95

-11.33

-9.75

Other costs

-27.08

-25.68

-27.43

-26.74

