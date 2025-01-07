Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,339
2,731.33
2,551.42
2,148.51
yoy growth (%)
22.24
7.05
18.75
23.43
Raw materials
-2,012.45
-1,519.45
-1,443.56
-1,204.48
As % of sales
60.27
55.63
56.57
56.06
Employee costs
-363.71
-298.11
-287.85
-211.14
As % of sales
10.89
10.91
11.28
9.82
Other costs
-922.19
-717.9
-701.07
-576.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.61
26.28
27.47
26.82
Operating profit
40.64
195.87
118.94
156.57
OPM
1.21
7.17
4.66
7.28
Depreciation
-113.45
-100.41
-88.98
-51.38
Interest expense
-31.46
-30.51
-14.5
-4.3
Other income
27.54
31.82
12.76
18.45
Profit before tax
-76.72
96.76
28.22
119.34
Taxes
25.51
-34.55
-1.71
-36.09
Tax rate
-33.25
-35.7
-6.05
-30.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-51.21
62.21
26.51
83.25
Exceptional items
0
0
1.48
0
Net profit
-51.21
62.22
27.99
83.25
yoy growth (%)
-182.3
122.29
-66.37
51
NPM
-1.53
2.27
1.09
3.87
