IFB Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,871
(2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:04:57 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR IFB Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,339

2,731.33

2,551.42

2,148.51

yoy growth (%)

22.24

7.05

18.75

23.43

Raw materials

-2,012.45

-1,519.45

-1,443.56

-1,204.48

As % of sales

60.27

55.63

56.57

56.06

Employee costs

-363.71

-298.11

-287.85

-211.14

As % of sales

10.89

10.91

11.28

9.82

Other costs

-922.19

-717.9

-701.07

-576.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.61

26.28

27.47

26.82

Operating profit

40.64

195.87

118.94

156.57

OPM

1.21

7.17

4.66

7.28

Depreciation

-113.45

-100.41

-88.98

-51.38

Interest expense

-31.46

-30.51

-14.5

-4.3

Other income

27.54

31.82

12.76

18.45

Profit before tax

-76.72

96.76

28.22

119.34

Taxes

25.51

-34.55

-1.71

-36.09

Tax rate

-33.25

-35.7

-6.05

-30.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-51.21

62.21

26.51

83.25

Exceptional items

0

0

1.48

0

Net profit

-51.21

62.22

27.99

83.25

yoy growth (%)

-182.3

122.29

-66.37

51

NPM

-1.53

2.27

1.09

3.87

IFB Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

