IFB Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.28
41.28
41.28
41.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
684.83
615.28
595.91
646.49
Net Worth
726.11
656.56
637.19
687.77
Minority Interest
Debt
161.92
348.02
357.43
285.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.18
35.84
58.61
53.78
Total Liabilities
922.21
1,040.42
1,053.23
1,026.94
Fixed Assets
621.01
689.63
685.54
646.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
311.37
210
251.07
282.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.55
20.27
60.66
27.02
Networking Capital
-130.2
27.81
-31.35
-48.18
Inventories
535.98
566.82
571.65
457.87
Inventory Days
62.48
61.18
Sundry Debtors
431.43
392.04
296.39
246.5
Debtor Days
32.39
32.94
Other Current Assets
157.58
120.5
104.71
104.43
Sundry Creditors
-967.54
-814.67
-803.02
-642.87
Creditor Days
87.78
85.9
Other Current Liabilities
-287.65
-236.88
-201.08
-214.11
Cash
105.48
92.71
87.31
119.55
Total Assets
922.21
1,040.42
1,053.23
1,026.94
