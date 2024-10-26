iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IFB Industries Ltd Board Meeting

1,662.15
(-4.16%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:09 PM

IFB Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Saturday 26th October2024 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 3Oth September2024 beside other matters.
Board Meeting27 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 to consider and take on record the Un Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 beside other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th July, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the quarterly unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with segment results and limited review reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202419 May 2024
IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 beside other matters. IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We write in reference to our earlier letter dated 19th May, 2024. This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited has been rescheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024. The agenda will remain same as intimated earlier. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Twelve months ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors have issued said Reports with unmodified opinion (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Thursday 25th January 2024 to consider and take on record the Un Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 beside other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 25th January, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results ( Standalone & Consolidated) along with Segment wise Revenue, Results and Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/01/2024)

IFB Industries: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IFB Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.