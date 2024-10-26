Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Saturday 26th October2024 to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 3Oth September2024 beside other matters.

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 to consider and take on record the Un Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 beside other matters. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 27th July, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the quarterly unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with segment results and limited review reports. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 19 May 2024

IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 beside other matters. IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We write in reference to our earlier letter dated 19th May, 2024. This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of IFB Industries Limited has been rescheduled to be held on Tuesday, 28th May, 2024. The agenda will remain same as intimated earlier. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 28th May, 2024 has adopted and taken on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Twelve months ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors have issued said Reports with unmodified opinion (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024