IFB Industries Ltd AGM

1,734.25
(0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:20 PM

IFB Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
AGM 29/07/2024 In terms of Regulations 30 and Regulation 34 we enclose the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024) We write to inform you that the 48th AGM of the Company was duly convened and held on 29th July, 2024, started at 10.00 A.M at Club Ecohub, Ecospace Business Park, Plot No. IIF/11, Action Area - II, Newtown, Kolkata - 700160 and concluded at 12.00 Noon We would like to inform that M/s Deloitte Haskins and Sells, Chartered Accountants was appointed at the 43rd AGM for a term of 5 Years until the conclusion of 48th AGM of the Company. Accordingly the tenure of Deloitte Haskins and Sells, Chartered Accountants as statutory Auditors of the Company has expired with the conclusion of 48th AGM of the Company which is held and concluded today i.e., 29th July, 2024. Further, the Members of the Company at its 48th AGM has considered and approved the appointment of M/s Price Waterhouse & Co, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Reg. No. 304026E/E-300009), Chartered Accountants for a term of 5 years to hold office from the conclusion of the 48th AGM till conclusion of the 53rd AGM of the Company. This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024)

IFB Industries: Related News

