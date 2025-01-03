Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Somany Ceramics Ltd
643.15
|-6.45
|-0.99
|2637.41
|32.8
Regency Ceramics Ltd
50.49
|0.99
|2.00
|133.50
|0
Bell Ceramics Ltd(merged)
11.8
|-0.15
|-1.26
|14.36
|11.47
Murudeshwar Ceramics Ltd
51.28
|0.12
|0.23
|310.48
|41.6
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
1138.95
|-5.75
|-0.50
|18140.32
|49.33
Orient Bell Ltd
329.4
|7.95
|2.47
|482.57
|0
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
7525.15
|-160.55
|-2.09
|9787.12
|41.49
Decolight Ceramics Ltd
1.3
|-0.25
|-16.13
|6.28
|0
Asian Granito India Ltd
70.4
|-1.28
|-1.79
|1035.20
|46.87
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd
44.84
|-0.20
|-0.44
|90.54
|0
Exxaro Tiles Ltd
9.06
|0.18
|2.03
|405.35
|0
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
