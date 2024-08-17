Summary

The company was incorporated under the name of Decolight Ceramics Limited on March 7, 2000. The Company engaged in manufacturing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles. The company has promoted by Shri. Girishkumar M. Pethapara, Shri. Kantibhai M. Pethapara, Shri Jayantilal M. Pethapara, Smt. Hansaben G. Pethapara and Shri Hemalkumar G. Pethapara. The companys products are marketed under the brand name Granolite.The company has started commercial production in June 2004 with an installed capacity of 3000 square meters per day. In the year 2005, the company has enhanced the capacity to 6000 square meters per day. The company has further enhance the production capacity of vitrified tiles further from 6000 square meters/day to 12000 square meters/day. The expansion work has completed in the month of March 2007 and started commercial production as on March 28,2007.The current installed capacity of vitrified tiles is 12000 square meters per day.The company has planning to engage in the production of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACP), used primarily for outer covering of commercial buildings. It offers better resistance to heat and water. It is also used in the inner surface and walls of any types of Buildings. As this product is newly introduced in the Indian market so there are very few players in the market. The company can use its established distribution network to market this product, as this is also a construction material.The company has planned to setup 4.6 MW Wind Turbine Generators to

