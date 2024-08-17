Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCeramic Products
Open₹1.3
Prev. Close₹1.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.29
Day's High₹1.35
Day's Low₹1.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.28
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
48.34
48.34
48.34
48.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.53
5.16
39.93
54.37
Net Worth
8.81
53.5
88.27
102.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2.35
10.16
16.87
56.97
yoy growth (%)
-76.87
-39.74
-70.38
-59.7
Raw materials
-6.97
-13.01
-3.13
-23.53
As % of sales
296.46
127.97
18.57
41.3
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.29
-0.96
-2.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-20.08
-26.87
-15.19
-13.89
Depreciation
-5.14
-4.31
-4.44
-4.71
Tax paid
0
0
1.2
4.54
Working capital
-22.16
-30.85
-10.11
-17.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.87
-39.74
-70.38
-59.7
Op profit growth
-47.03
215.34
5.93
-178.87
EBIT growth
-34.01
123.49
15.14
-254.46
Net profit growth
-18.2
140.74
35.54
-1,458.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
KANTILAL MAGANLAL PETHAPARA
Whole-time Director
GIRISHBHAI MAGANLAL PETHAPARA
Director
VASANT AVACHARBHAI KAILA
Director
VIJAYBHAI MAGANLAL VIDJA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Decolight Ceramics Ltd
Summary
The company was incorporated under the name of Decolight Ceramics Limited on March 7, 2000. The Company engaged in manufacturing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles. The company has promoted by Shri. Girishkumar M. Pethapara, Shri. Kantibhai M. Pethapara, Shri Jayantilal M. Pethapara, Smt. Hansaben G. Pethapara and Shri Hemalkumar G. Pethapara. The companys products are marketed under the brand name Granolite.The company has started commercial production in June 2004 with an installed capacity of 3000 square meters per day. In the year 2005, the company has enhanced the capacity to 6000 square meters per day. The company has further enhance the production capacity of vitrified tiles further from 6000 square meters/day to 12000 square meters/day. The expansion work has completed in the month of March 2007 and started commercial production as on March 28,2007.The current installed capacity of vitrified tiles is 12000 square meters per day.The company has planning to engage in the production of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACP), used primarily for outer covering of commercial buildings. It offers better resistance to heat and water. It is also used in the inner surface and walls of any types of Buildings. As this product is newly introduced in the Indian market so there are very few players in the market. The company can use its established distribution network to market this product, as this is also a construction material.The company has planned to setup 4.6 MW Wind Turbine Generators to
