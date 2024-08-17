iifl-logo-icon 1
Decolight Ceramics Ltd Share Price

1.3
(-16.13%)
Apr 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Decolight Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

1.3

Prev. Close

1.55

Turnover(Lac.)

6.29

Day's High

1.35

Day's Low

1.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.28

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Decolight Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Decolight Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Decolight Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.27%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 99.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Decolight Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

48.34

48.34

48.34

48.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.53

5.16

39.93

54.37

Net Worth

8.81

53.5

88.27

102.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2.35

10.16

16.87

56.97

yoy growth (%)

-76.87

-39.74

-70.38

-59.7

Raw materials

-6.97

-13.01

-3.13

-23.53

As % of sales

296.46

127.97

18.57

41.3

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.29

-0.96

-2.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-20.08

-26.87

-15.19

-13.89

Depreciation

-5.14

-4.31

-4.44

-4.71

Tax paid

0

0

1.2

4.54

Working capital

-22.16

-30.85

-10.11

-17.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.87

-39.74

-70.38

-59.7

Op profit growth

-47.03

215.34

5.93

-178.87

EBIT growth

-34.01

123.49

15.14

-254.46

Net profit growth

-18.2

140.74

35.54

-1,458.81

No Record Found

Decolight Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Decolight Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

KANTILAL MAGANLAL PETHAPARA

Whole-time Director

GIRISHBHAI MAGANLAL PETHAPARA

Director

VASANT AVACHARBHAI KAILA

Director

VIJAYBHAI MAGANLAL VIDJA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Decolight Ceramics Ltd

Summary

The company was incorporated under the name of Decolight Ceramics Limited on March 7, 2000. The Company engaged in manufacturing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles. The company has promoted by Shri. Girishkumar M. Pethapara, Shri. Kantibhai M. Pethapara, Shri Jayantilal M. Pethapara, Smt. Hansaben G. Pethapara and Shri Hemalkumar G. Pethapara. The companys products are marketed under the brand name Granolite.The company has started commercial production in June 2004 with an installed capacity of 3000 square meters per day. In the year 2005, the company has enhanced the capacity to 6000 square meters per day. The company has further enhance the production capacity of vitrified tiles further from 6000 square meters/day to 12000 square meters/day. The expansion work has completed in the month of March 2007 and started commercial production as on March 28,2007.The current installed capacity of vitrified tiles is 12000 square meters per day.The company has planning to engage in the production of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACP), used primarily for outer covering of commercial buildings. It offers better resistance to heat and water. It is also used in the inner surface and walls of any types of Buildings. As this product is newly introduced in the Indian market so there are very few players in the market. The company can use its established distribution network to market this product, as this is also a construction material.The company has planned to setup 4.6 MW Wind Turbine Generators to
