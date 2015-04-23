iifl-logo-icon 1
Decolight Ceramics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.3
(-16.13%)
Apr 23, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

2.35

10.16

16.87

56.97

yoy growth (%)

-76.87

-39.74

-70.38

-59.7

Raw materials

-6.97

-13.01

-3.13

-23.53

As % of sales

296.46

127.97

18.57

41.3

Employee costs

-0.17

-0.29

-0.96

-2.17

As % of sales

7.49

2.9

5.7

3.81

Other costs

-4.52

-14.45

-18.35

-36.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

192.48

142.18

108.78

64.12

Operating profit

-9.32

-17.59

-5.58

-5.26

OPM

-396.45

-173.05

-33.06

-9.24

Depreciation

-5.14

-4.31

-4.44

-4.71

Interest expense

-5.64

-4.98

-5.4

-5.38

Other income

0.02

0.02

0.23

1.47

Profit before tax

-20.08

-26.87

-15.19

-13.89

Taxes

0

0

1.2

4.54

Tax rate

0

0

-7.94

-32.69

Minorities and other

0

0

-0.45

-1.3

Adj. profit

-20.08

-26.87

-14.44

-10.65

Exceptional items

-8.35

-7.89

0

0

Net profit

-28.44

-34.77

-14.44

-10.65

yoy growth (%)

-18.2

140.74

35.54

-1,458.81

NPM

-1,209.65

-341.91

-85.57

-18.7

