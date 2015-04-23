Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
2.35
10.16
16.87
56.97
yoy growth (%)
-76.87
-39.74
-70.38
-59.7
Raw materials
-6.97
-13.01
-3.13
-23.53
As % of sales
296.46
127.97
18.57
41.3
Employee costs
-0.17
-0.29
-0.96
-2.17
As % of sales
7.49
2.9
5.7
3.81
Other costs
-4.52
-14.45
-18.35
-36.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
192.48
142.18
108.78
64.12
Operating profit
-9.32
-17.59
-5.58
-5.26
OPM
-396.45
-173.05
-33.06
-9.24
Depreciation
-5.14
-4.31
-4.44
-4.71
Interest expense
-5.64
-4.98
-5.4
-5.38
Other income
0.02
0.02
0.23
1.47
Profit before tax
-20.08
-26.87
-15.19
-13.89
Taxes
0
0
1.2
4.54
Tax rate
0
0
-7.94
-32.69
Minorities and other
0
0
-0.45
-1.3
Adj. profit
-20.08
-26.87
-14.44
-10.65
Exceptional items
-8.35
-7.89
0
0
Net profit
-28.44
-34.77
-14.44
-10.65
yoy growth (%)
-18.2
140.74
35.54
-1,458.81
NPM
-1,209.65
-341.91
-85.57
-18.7
