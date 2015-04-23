Decolight Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
48.34
48.34
48.34
48.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-39.53
5.16
39.93
54.37
Net Worth
8.81
53.5
88.27
102.71
Minority Interest
Debt
38.07
37.14
35.19
34.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
5.99
Total Liabilities
46.88
90.64
123.46
142.84
Fixed Assets
23.46
46.45
46.6
51.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
33.33
33.33
34.45
34.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
4.78
Networking Capital
-10.43
10.02
41.68
51.18
Inventories
0
12.64
24.89
21.37
Inventory Days
0
453.67
538.3
136.89
Sundry Debtors
0.55
6.12
20.58
37.32
Debtor Days
85.38
219.65
445.09
239.07
Other Current Assets
8.89
8.45
9.06
10.8
Sundry Creditors
-9.55
-11.47
-9.01
-13.52
Creditor Days
1,482.52
411.68
194.86
86.6
Other Current Liabilities
-10.32
-5.72
-3.84
-4.79
Cash
0.51
0.85
0.72
1.11
Total Assets
46.87
90.65
123.45
142.84
