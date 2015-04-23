iifl-logo-icon 1
Decolight Ceramics Ltd Balance Sheet

1.3
(-16.13%)
Apr 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

48.34

48.34

48.34

48.34

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-39.53

5.16

39.93

54.37

Net Worth

8.81

53.5

88.27

102.71

Minority Interest

Debt

38.07

37.14

35.19

34.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

5.99

Total Liabilities

46.88

90.64

123.46

142.84

Fixed Assets

23.46

46.45

46.6

51.17

Intangible Assets

Investments

33.33

33.33

34.45

34.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

4.78

Networking Capital

-10.43

10.02

41.68

51.18

Inventories

0

12.64

24.89

21.37

Inventory Days

0

453.67

538.3

136.89

Sundry Debtors

0.55

6.12

20.58

37.32

Debtor Days

85.38

219.65

445.09

239.07

Other Current Assets

8.89

8.45

9.06

10.8

Sundry Creditors

-9.55

-11.47

-9.01

-13.52

Creditor Days

1,482.52

411.68

194.86

86.6

Other Current Liabilities

-10.32

-5.72

-3.84

-4.79

Cash

0.51

0.85

0.72

1.11

Total Assets

46.87

90.65

123.45

142.84

