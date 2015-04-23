iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Decolight Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.3
(-16.13%)
Apr 23, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Decolight Ceramics Ltd

Decolight Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-20.08

-26.87

-15.19

-13.89

Depreciation

-5.14

-4.31

-4.44

-4.71

Tax paid

0

0

1.2

4.54

Working capital

-22.16

-30.85

-10.11

-17.54

Other operating items

Operating

-47.39

-62.04

-28.54

-31.6

Capital expenditure

-25.89

-0.44

-1.48

-10.83

Free cash flow

-73.28

-62.49

-30.02

-42.43

Equity raised

-5.92

79.86

108.74

130.05

Investing

0

-1.12

-0.14

1.23

Financing

8.25

9.69

6.47

4.23

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-70.96

25.93

85.03

93.08

Decolight Ceramics Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Decolight Ceramics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.