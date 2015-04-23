Decolight Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-20.08
-26.87
-15.19
-13.89
Depreciation
-5.14
-4.31
-4.44
-4.71
Tax paid
0
0
1.2
4.54
Working capital
-22.16
-30.85
-10.11
-17.54
Other operating items
Operating
-47.39
-62.04
-28.54
-31.6
Capital expenditure
-25.89
-0.44
-1.48
-10.83
Free cash flow
-73.28
-62.49
-30.02
-42.43
Equity raised
-5.92
79.86
108.74
130.05
Investing
0
-1.12
-0.14
1.23
Financing
8.25
9.69
6.47
4.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-70.96
25.93
85.03
93.08
