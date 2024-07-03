iifl-logo-icon 1
Exxaro Tiles Ltd Share Price

8.8
(-2.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:24:51 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.15
  • Day's High9.15
  • 52 Wk High12.61
  • Prev. Close9.06
  • Day's Low8.78
  • 52 Wk Low 7.6
  • Turnover (lac)20.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value6.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)393.72
  • Div. Yield0
Exxaro Tiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

9.15

Prev. Close

9.06

Turnover(Lac.)

20.94

Day's High

9.15

Day's Low

8.78

52 Week's High

12.61

52 Week's Low

7.6

Book Value

6.08

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

393.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Exxaro Tiles Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Exxaro Tiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Exxaro Tiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.06%

Non-Promoter- 5.52%

Institutions: 5.51%

Non-Institutions: 52.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Exxaro Tiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.74

44.74

44.74

41.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

3.47

Reserves

232.06

229.35

222.06

94.63

Net Worth

276.8

274.09

266.8

139.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

255.14

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-84.4

As % of sales

33.08

Employee costs

-19.25

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

17.16

Depreciation

-13.63

Tax paid

-1.93

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

301.68

317.09

325.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

301.68

317.09

325.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.24

2.69

1.33

Exxaro Tiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Exxaro Tiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukeshkumar Patel

Whole-time Director

Kirankumar Patel

Whole-time Director

Dineshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Kamal Dave

Independent Director

Daxeshkumar Thakkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paras Shah

Independent Director

Chitra Kirtivasan

Independent Director

Darsha R Kikani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Paras Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Exxaro Tiles Ltd

Summary

Exxaro Tiles Limited was incorporated at Himmatnagar as Ricasil Ceramic Industries Private Limited on 02 January 2008 as a private and joint stock company pursuant to conversion of M/s. Ricasil Ceramic Industries, a partnership firm. The Firm was originally formed by a Partnership Deed dated 14 May 2007 read with supplementary partnership deeds dated 07 December 2007 and 20 December 2007, respectively. This Firm thereafter got converted into a Private Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 02 January, 2008 in the name of Ricasil Ceramic Industries Private Limited. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 12 February 2018, the name of the Company was changed to Exxaro Tiles Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Exxaro Tiles Limited on December 28, 2020 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles mainly used as flooring solutions. The Company commenced business as a partnership firm in 2007-08 as a manufacturer of frit, which is one of the raw materials used in manufacturing of tiles and have over the years, diversified, expanded and evolved into a manufacturer for vitrified tiles. It mainly deal in two product categories i.e. Double Charged Vitrified Tiles and Glazed Vitrified T
Company FAQs

What is the Exxaro Tiles Ltd share price today?

The Exxaro Tiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Exxaro Tiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is ₹393.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Exxaro Tiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is 0 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Exxaro Tiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exxaro Tiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is ₹7.6 and ₹12.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Exxaro Tiles Ltd?

Exxaro Tiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.29%, 3 Years at -14.33%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -2.27%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at -11.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Exxaro Tiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.07 %
Institutions - 5.51 %
Public - 52.42 %

