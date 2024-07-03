Summary

Exxaro Tiles Limited was incorporated at Himmatnagar as Ricasil Ceramic Industries Private Limited on 02 January 2008 as a private and joint stock company pursuant to conversion of M/s. Ricasil Ceramic Industries, a partnership firm. The Firm was originally formed by a Partnership Deed dated 14 May 2007 read with supplementary partnership deeds dated 07 December 2007 and 20 December 2007, respectively. This Firm thereafter got converted into a Private Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 02 January, 2008 in the name of Ricasil Ceramic Industries Private Limited. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 12 February 2018, the name of the Company was changed to Exxaro Tiles Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Exxaro Tiles Limited on December 28, 2020 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles mainly used as flooring solutions. The Company commenced business as a partnership firm in 2007-08 as a manufacturer of frit, which is one of the raw materials used in manufacturing of tiles and have over the years, diversified, expanded and evolved into a manufacturer for vitrified tiles. It mainly deal in two product categories i.e. Double Charged Vitrified Tiles and Glazed Vitrified T

