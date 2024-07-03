SectorCeramic Products
Open₹9.15
Prev. Close₹9.06
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.94
Day's High₹9.15
Day's Low₹8.78
52 Week's High₹12.61
52 Week's Low₹7.6
Book Value₹6.08
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)393.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.74
44.74
44.74
41.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
3.47
Reserves
232.06
229.35
222.06
94.63
Net Worth
276.8
274.09
266.8
139.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
255.14
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-84.4
As % of sales
33.08
Employee costs
-19.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
17.16
Depreciation
-13.63
Tax paid
-1.93
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
301.68
317.09
325.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
301.68
317.09
325.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.24
2.69
1.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukeshkumar Patel
Whole-time Director
Kirankumar Patel
Whole-time Director
Dineshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Kamal Dave
Independent Director
Daxeshkumar Thakkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paras Shah
Independent Director
Chitra Kirtivasan
Independent Director
Darsha R Kikani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Paras Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Exxaro Tiles Limited was incorporated at Himmatnagar as Ricasil Ceramic Industries Private Limited on 02 January 2008 as a private and joint stock company pursuant to conversion of M/s. Ricasil Ceramic Industries, a partnership firm. The Firm was originally formed by a Partnership Deed dated 14 May 2007 read with supplementary partnership deeds dated 07 December 2007 and 20 December 2007, respectively. This Firm thereafter got converted into a Private Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated 02 January, 2008 in the name of Ricasil Ceramic Industries Private Limited. Pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 12 February 2018, the name of the Company was changed to Exxaro Tiles Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Exxaro Tiles Limited on December 28, 2020 vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vitrified tiles mainly used as flooring solutions. The Company commenced business as a partnership firm in 2007-08 as a manufacturer of frit, which is one of the raw materials used in manufacturing of tiles and have over the years, diversified, expanded and evolved into a manufacturer for vitrified tiles. It mainly deal in two product categories i.e. Double Charged Vitrified Tiles and Glazed Vitrified T
The Exxaro Tiles Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹8.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is ₹393.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is 0 and 1.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Exxaro Tiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Exxaro Tiles Ltd is ₹7.6 and ₹12.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Exxaro Tiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -7.29%, 3 Years at -14.33%, 1 Year at -22.03%, 6 Month at -2.27%, 3 Month at -2.58% and 1 Month at -11.87%.
