Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Exxaro Tiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 to consider and approve inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcomes of BM for the result as on 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 23 Sep 2024

Exxaro Tiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(3)(a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the BOD of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 14th October 2024 to consider and approve inter alia: 1. Consider the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013. Outcomes of Board Meeting held on 14th October 2024 has inter-alia; Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval and other resolution as per the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Exxaro Tiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation With reference to the captioned subject, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 01.45 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered the following: 1. Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved the proposal to convene and hold the 17th AGM of the Shareholders of the Company on Saturday, 21st September 2024, through video conferencing / other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Read less.. Financial result (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 18 May 2024

Exxaro Tiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 to consider and approve inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March 2024. With reference to the captioned subject, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11.15 A.M. and concluded at 01.30 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered the following: Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024. The said financial results were reviewed and recommended by Audit Committee prior to placing the same before the Board. Further, we hereby confirm that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued Audit Report on standalone and consolidated annual financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, with unmodified opinion and other matter as per the attached file Intimation of Re-appointment of Internal auditor for the FY 2024-25 Intimation of re-appointment of M/s. Jignesh A. Maniar & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Mar 2024 20 Feb 2024

Exxaro Tiles Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(3)(a) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th march 2024 to consider and approve inter alia: 1. Consider the sub-division/ split of equity shares of the Company pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of the Companies Act 2013. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcomes Of Board Meeting Held On 12Th March 2024 1. After the due consideration, the matter for the stock split/sub-division of Equity shares has not been considered by the Board. 2. Appointment of Mr. Gordhanbhai B. Patel (DIN: 10535716) as an Additional Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 05 years commencing from 12th March 2024 to 11th March 2029, subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. 3. Mr. Daxeshkumar M. Thakkar (DIN: 03522026), has tendered his resignation as the Independent Director of the Company, with effect from close of business hours on 12th March, 2024, due to preoccupation and other personal commitments. 4. Approved the Postal Ballot Notice to be issued to the shareholders for obtaining their approval for the appointment of Mr. Gordhanbhai B. Patel as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a period of 05 years. 5. Appointed M/s. Vasant Patel & Associates, Company Secretaries (CP No. 3848) as the Scrutinizers for conducting the said electronic voting process. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.03.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024