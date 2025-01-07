iifl-logo-icon 1
Exxaro Tiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.55
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

255.14

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-84.4

As % of sales

33.08

Employee costs

-19.25

As % of sales

7.54

Other costs

-104.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.81

Operating profit

47.34

OPM

18.55

Depreciation

-13.63

Interest expense

-21.26

Other income

4.7

Profit before tax

17.16

Taxes

-1.93

Tax rate

-11.29

Minorities and other

0

Adj. profit

15.22

Exceptional items

0

Net profit

15.22

yoy growth (%)

NPM

5.96

