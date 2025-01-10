Exxaro Tiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.74
44.74
44.74
41.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
3.47
Reserves
232.06
229.35
222.06
94.63
Net Worth
276.8
274.09
266.8
139.51
Minority Interest
Debt
97.45
93.96
56.85
157.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
19.38
16.98
15.98
16.28
Total Liabilities
393.63
385.03
339.63
313.31
Fixed Assets
194.04
198.42
150.27
159.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.07
10.01
0.01
1.37
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.4
9.43
9.48
13.28
Networking Capital
183.68
164.26
160.76
133.94
Inventories
155.1
131.81
114.35
104.34
Inventory Days
149.26
Sundry Debtors
116.66
110.4
101.46
90.08
Debtor Days
128.86
Other Current Assets
16.1
14.03
19.64
8.81
Sundry Creditors
-92
-77.81
-58.65
-51.76
Creditor Days
74.04
Other Current Liabilities
-12.18
-14.17
-16.04
-17.53
Cash
3.44
2.91
19.11
5.31
Total Assets
393.63
385.03
339.63
313.31
