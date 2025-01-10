iifl-logo-icon 1
Exxaro Tiles Ltd Balance Sheet

8.64
(-4.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.74

44.74

44.74

41.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

3.47

Reserves

232.06

229.35

222.06

94.63

Net Worth

276.8

274.09

266.8

139.51

Minority Interest

Debt

97.45

93.96

56.85

157.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

19.38

16.98

15.98

16.28

Total Liabilities

393.63

385.03

339.63

313.31

Fixed Assets

194.04

198.42

150.27

159.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.07

10.01

0.01

1.37

Deferred Tax Asset Net

11.4

9.43

9.48

13.28

Networking Capital

183.68

164.26

160.76

133.94

Inventories

155.1

131.81

114.35

104.34

Inventory Days

149.26

Sundry Debtors

116.66

110.4

101.46

90.08

Debtor Days

128.86

Other Current Assets

16.1

14.03

19.64

8.81

Sundry Creditors

-92

-77.81

-58.65

-51.76

Creditor Days

74.04

Other Current Liabilities

-12.18

-14.17

-16.04

-17.53

Cash

3.44

2.91

19.11

5.31

Total Assets

393.63

385.03

339.63

313.31

