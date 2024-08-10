iifl-logo-icon 1
Exxaro Tiles Ltd AGM

8.95
(2.40%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Exxaro Tiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
AGM Notice as per the attached file With reference to the captioned subject, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, commenced at 11.00 A.M. and concluded at 01.45 P.M. has, inter-alia, considered the following: 1. Approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Approved the proposal to convene and hold the 17th AGM of the Shareholders of the Company on Saturday, 21st September 2024, through video conferencing / other audio-visual means in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Outcomes of the AGM held on 21st September 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)

