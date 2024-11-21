Outcomes of Board Meeting held on 14th October 2024 has inter-alia; Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval and other resolution as per the attached document. Record date for the Stock split is Friday 13th December 2024 as per the intimation (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that EXXARO TILES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EXXARO TILES LTD (543327) RECORD DATE 13/12/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/12/2024 DR-777/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0GFE01018 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/12/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice dated on 29.11.2024) New ISIN No : INE0GFE01026 Source : NSDL (10.12.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Exxaro Tiles Limited (EXXARO) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. December 13, 2024. Symbol EXXARO Company Name Exxaro Tiles Ltd New ISIN INE0GFE01026 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., December 13, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.12.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241129-12 dated November 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE0GFE01026 The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-12-2024 (DR- 777/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.12.2024)