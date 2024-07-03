Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCeramic Products
Open₹71.75
Prev. Close₹71.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹287.81
Day's High₹72.27
Day's Low₹70.05
52 Week's High₹98.2
52 Week's Low₹51
Book Value₹92.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,035.2
P/E46.08
EPS1.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.19
126.75
56.75
37.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,123.35
1,094.24
780.18
491.93
Net Worth
1,274.54
1,220.99
836.93
529.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,036.17
1,013.22
1,004.5
946.05
yoy growth (%)
2.26
0.86
6.17
8.37
Raw materials
-719.39
-693.98
-632.25
-615.78
As % of sales
69.42
68.49
62.94
65.08
Employee costs
-68.08
-81.51
-71.45
-54.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.86
37.05
50.65
46.62
Depreciation
-18.45
-18.07
-17.2
-16.36
Tax paid
-16.64
-7.49
-17.67
-14.92
Working capital
38.35
44.65
47.79
-14.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.26
0.86
6.17
8.37
Op profit growth
42.85
-18.87
3.54
16.14
EBIT growth
44.68
-20.56
1.84
42.03
Net profit growth
66.5
-10.36
4.04
67.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,530.59
1,562.72
1,563.82
1,292.3
1,224.53
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,530.59
1,562.72
1,563.82
1,292.3
1,224.53
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.43
16.76
44.36
1.34
5.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kamleshbhai Patel
Managing Director
Mukeshbhai Patel
Executive Director
Sureshbhai J Patel
Executive Director
Bhaveshbhai V Patel
Executive Director
Bhogibhai Patel
Independent Director
Indira Nityanandam
Independent Director
Mukeshbhai M Shah.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhruti Trivedi
Independent Director
Hemendrakumar C Shah
Independent Director
Kandarp G Trivedi
Independent Director
Maganlal Prajapati
Reports by Asian Granito India Ltd
Summary
Asian Granito India Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Karnavati Fincap Private Limited on August 8, 1995 for carrying on the business of a non-banking financial company. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on August 29, 1995 and the name of Company was changed as Karnavati Fincap Limited. Thereafter, the Company line of business changed from finance to trading in cloth on March 18, 1999.In September 2002, the promoters of Asian Tiles Limited acquired entire shareholding of the Company. Thereafter, the company line of business changed from trading in cloth to Ceramic tiles and accordingly renamed as Asian Granito India Ltd. The company has setting up a new industrial undertaking for manufacturing vitrified tiles at Dalpur village, Sabarkantha district, Gujarat. The Promoters have considerable experience in the manufacture of ceramic floor tiles and under the brand ASIAN TILES.The Company has emerged as one of the leading ceramic companies in India. It has built a distinctive reputation for itself in India as well in the global markets as a manufacturer of a wide variety of finest quality Ceramic Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz. The Company presently manufactures tiles under four verticals: Ceramic, Polished Vitrified (PVT); Glazed Vitrified (GVT), and Double Charge (DC).The company has set up first facility for manufacturing vitrified tiles with a production capacity of 4000 square meters per day (33,580 metric tonnes per annum) and st
Read More
The Asian Granito India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Granito India Ltd is ₹1035.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Granito India Ltd is 46.08 and 0.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Granito India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Granito India Ltd is ₹51 and ₹98.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Asian Granito India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.00%, 3 Years at -12.69%, 1 Year at -5.88%, 6 Month at -8.87%, 3 Month at -14.93% and 1 Month at -2.47%.
