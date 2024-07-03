iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Granito India Ltd Share Price

70.4
(-1.79%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open71.75
  Day's High72.27
  52 Wk High98.2
  Prev. Close71.68
  Day's Low70.05
  52 Wk Low 51
  Turnover (lac)287.81
  P/E46.08
  Face Value10
  Book Value92.13
  EPS1.53
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,035.2
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Asian Granito India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

71.75

Prev. Close

71.68

Turnover(Lac.)

287.81

Day's High

72.27

Day's Low

70.05

52 Week's High

98.2

52 Week's Low

51

Book Value

92.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,035.2

P/E

46.08

EPS

1.53

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Granito India Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

Asian Granito India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Asian Granito India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:23 AM
Nov-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.52%

Non-Promoter- 2.15%

Institutions: 2.14%

Non-Institutions: 64.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Asian Granito India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

151.19

126.75

56.75

37.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,123.35

1,094.24

780.18

491.93

Net Worth

1,274.54

1,220.99

836.93

529.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,036.17

1,013.22

1,004.5

946.05

yoy growth (%)

2.26

0.86

6.17

8.37

Raw materials

-719.39

-693.98

-632.25

-615.78

As % of sales

69.42

68.49

62.94

65.08

Employee costs

-68.08

-81.51

-71.45

-54.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.86

37.05

50.65

46.62

Depreciation

-18.45

-18.07

-17.2

-16.36

Tax paid

-16.64

-7.49

-17.67

-14.92

Working capital

38.35

44.65

47.79

-14.27

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.26

0.86

6.17

8.37

Op profit growth

42.85

-18.87

3.54

16.14

EBIT growth

44.68

-20.56

1.84

42.03

Net profit growth

66.5

-10.36

4.04

67.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,530.59

1,562.72

1,563.82

1,292.3

1,224.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,530.59

1,562.72

1,563.82

1,292.3

1,224.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.43

16.76

44.36

1.34

5.17

Asian Granito India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Asian Granito India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kamleshbhai Patel

Managing Director

Mukeshbhai Patel

Executive Director

Sureshbhai J Patel

Executive Director

Bhaveshbhai V Patel

Executive Director

Bhogibhai Patel

Independent Director

Indira Nityanandam

Independent Director

Mukeshbhai M Shah.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhruti Trivedi

Independent Director

Hemendrakumar C Shah

Independent Director

Kandarp G Trivedi

Independent Director

Maganlal Prajapati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Granito India Ltd

Summary

Asian Granito India Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Karnavati Fincap Private Limited on August 8, 1995 for carrying on the business of a non-banking financial company. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on August 29, 1995 and the name of Company was changed as Karnavati Fincap Limited. Thereafter, the Company line of business changed from finance to trading in cloth on March 18, 1999.In September 2002, the promoters of Asian Tiles Limited acquired entire shareholding of the Company. Thereafter, the company line of business changed from trading in cloth to Ceramic tiles and accordingly renamed as Asian Granito India Ltd. The company has setting up a new industrial undertaking for manufacturing vitrified tiles at Dalpur village, Sabarkantha district, Gujarat. The Promoters have considerable experience in the manufacture of ceramic floor tiles and under the brand ASIAN TILES.The Company has emerged as one of the leading ceramic companies in India. It has built a distinctive reputation for itself in India as well in the global markets as a manufacturer of a wide variety of finest quality Ceramic Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz. The Company presently manufactures tiles under four verticals: Ceramic, Polished Vitrified (PVT); Glazed Vitrified (GVT), and Double Charge (DC).The company has set up first facility for manufacturing vitrified tiles with a production capacity of 4000 square meters per day (33,580 metric tonnes per annum) and st
Company FAQs

What is the Asian Granito India Ltd share price today?

The Asian Granito India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹70.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Granito India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Granito India Ltd is ₹1035.20 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Granito India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Granito India Ltd is 46.08 and 0.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Granito India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Granito India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Granito India Ltd is ₹51 and ₹98.2 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Granito India Ltd?

Asian Granito India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.00%, 3 Years at -12.69%, 1 Year at -5.88%, 6 Month at -8.87%, 3 Month at -14.93% and 1 Month at -2.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Granito India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Granito India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.52 %
Institutions - 2.15 %
Public - 64.33 %

