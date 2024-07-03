Summary

Asian Granito India Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Karnavati Fincap Private Limited on August 8, 1995 for carrying on the business of a non-banking financial company. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company on August 29, 1995 and the name of Company was changed as Karnavati Fincap Limited. Thereafter, the Company line of business changed from finance to trading in cloth on March 18, 1999.In September 2002, the promoters of Asian Tiles Limited acquired entire shareholding of the Company. Thereafter, the company line of business changed from trading in cloth to Ceramic tiles and accordingly renamed as Asian Granito India Ltd. The company has setting up a new industrial undertaking for manufacturing vitrified tiles at Dalpur village, Sabarkantha district, Gujarat. The Promoters have considerable experience in the manufacture of ceramic floor tiles and under the brand ASIAN TILES.The Company has emerged as one of the leading ceramic companies in India. It has built a distinctive reputation for itself in India as well in the global markets as a manufacturer of a wide variety of finest quality Ceramic Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz. The Company presently manufactures tiles under four verticals: Ceramic, Polished Vitrified (PVT); Glazed Vitrified (GVT), and Double Charge (DC).The company has set up first facility for manufacturing vitrified tiles with a production capacity of 4000 square meters per day (33,580 metric tonnes per annum) and st

Read More