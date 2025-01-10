Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Nov-2024
|Oct-2024
|Oct-2024
|Sep-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
33.52%
33.52%
27.33%
29.79%
29.01%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.8%
2.14%
2.34%
2.26%
2.48%
Non-Institutions
64.66%
64.33%
70.31%
67.93%
68.49%
Total Non-Promoter
66.47%
66.47%
72.66%
70.2%
70.98%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
