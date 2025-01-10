iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Granito India Ltd Shareholding Pattern

64.34
(-2.93%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Asian Granito India Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Nov-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

33.52%

33.52%

27.33%

29.79%

29.01%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1.8%

2.14%

2.34%

2.26%

2.48%

Non-Institutions

64.66%

64.33%

70.31%

67.93%

68.49%

Total Non-Promoter

66.47%

66.47%

72.66%

70.2%

70.98%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Nov-2024Oct-2024Oct-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.52%

Non-Promoter- 1.80%

Institutions: 1.80%

Non-Institutions: 64.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Asian Granito: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Granito India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.