Asian Granito India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

66.68
(-5.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.86

37.05

50.65

46.62

Depreciation

-18.45

-18.07

-17.2

-16.36

Tax paid

-16.64

-7.49

-17.67

-14.92

Working capital

38.35

44.65

47.79

-14.27

Other operating items

Operating

69.12

56.13

63.56

1.06

Capital expenditure

1.87

51.04

10.14

-143.23

Free cash flow

70.99

107.17

73.7

-142.16

Equity raised

848.34

716.6

632.59

602.31

Investing

10.02

-11.83

14.68

-1.58

Financing

-41.54

23.84

4.09

10.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

887.81

835.79

725.08

469.42

