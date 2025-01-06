Asian Granito India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.86
37.05
50.65
46.62
Depreciation
-18.45
-18.07
-17.2
-16.36
Tax paid
-16.64
-7.49
-17.67
-14.92
Working capital
38.35
44.65
47.79
-14.27
Other operating items
Operating
69.12
56.13
63.56
1.06
Capital expenditure
1.87
51.04
10.14
-143.23
Free cash flow
70.99
107.17
73.7
-142.16
Equity raised
848.34
716.6
632.59
602.31
Investing
10.02
-11.83
14.68
-1.58
Financing
-41.54
23.84
4.09
10.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
887.81
835.79
725.08
469.42
