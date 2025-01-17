Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,054.75
|45.82
|16,937.02
|92.9
|1.13
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
6,908
|37.05
|8,927.36
|68.08
|0.87
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
582.6
|29.35
|2,397.31
|18.26
|0.51
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
63.69
|41.78
|940.06
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Exxaro Tiles Ltd
EXXARO
9.99
|0
|447.86
|-0.39
|0
|69.72
|6.08
