Asian Granito India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
151.19
126.75
56.75
37.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,123.35
1,094.24
780.18
491.93
Net Worth
1,274.54
1,220.99
836.93
529.28
Minority Interest
Debt
67.36
79.23
14.17
112.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.87
26.46
26.51
24.4
Total Liabilities
1,368.77
1,326.68
877.61
666.01
Fixed Assets
238.6
248.35
240.73
235.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
344.13
76.01
106.8
46.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.86
13.41
3.79
3.6
Networking Capital
742.56
798.64
504.43
368.09
Inventories
130.18
155.61
213.7
221.17
Inventory Days
77.9
Sundry Debtors
376.69
399.36
407.29
350.58
Debtor Days
123.49
Other Current Assets
514.37
537.72
122.58
79.12
Sundry Creditors
-230.15
-244.58
-186.44
-235.68
Creditor Days
83.01
Other Current Liabilities
-48.53
-49.47
-52.7
-47.1
Cash
38.61
190.27
21.87
11.8
Total Assets
1,368.76
1,326.68
877.62
666.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.