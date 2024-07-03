Asian Granito India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,106.95
1,106.97
1,085.38
858.16
966.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,106.95
1,106.97
1,085.38
858.16
966.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8
13.7
40.52
1.2
2.7
Total Income
1,114.95
1,120.66
1,125.9
859.36
969.5
Total Expenditure
1,075.87
1,131.03
989.87
763.54
869.79
PBIDT
39.09
-10.36
136.03
95.83
99.71
Interest
20.12
16.55
18.11
24.71
27.69
PBDT
18.96
-26.91
117.92
71.12
72.02
Depreciation
34.07
25.5
22.18
22.04
24.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-1.46
2.06
14.8
9.98
13.69
Deferred Tax
0.8
-15.73
0.92
2.46
-3.33
Reported Profit After Tax
-14.44
-38.73
80.02
36.64
37.16
Minority Interest After NP
-4.53
-10.72
0.67
-0.12
4.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-9.9
-28.01
79.86
37.41
35.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-9.9
-28.01
79.86
37.41
35.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.78
-2.4
19.68
12.3
11.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
126.75
126.75
56.75
30.94
30.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.53
-0.93
12.53
11.16
10.31
PBDTM(%)
1.71
-2.43
10.86
8.28
7.44
PATM(%)
-1.3
-3.49
7.37
4.26
3.84
