iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Granito India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

68.01
(0.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,106.95

1,106.97

1,085.38

858.16

966.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,106.95

1,106.97

1,085.38

858.16

966.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8

13.7

40.52

1.2

2.7

Total Income

1,114.95

1,120.66

1,125.9

859.36

969.5

Total Expenditure

1,075.87

1,131.03

989.87

763.54

869.79

PBIDT

39.09

-10.36

136.03

95.83

99.71

Interest

20.12

16.55

18.11

24.71

27.69

PBDT

18.96

-26.91

117.92

71.12

72.02

Depreciation

34.07

25.5

22.18

22.04

24.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-1.46

2.06

14.8

9.98

13.69

Deferred Tax

0.8

-15.73

0.92

2.46

-3.33

Reported Profit After Tax

-14.44

-38.73

80.02

36.64

37.16

Minority Interest After NP

-4.53

-10.72

0.67

-0.12

4.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-9.9

-28.01

79.86

37.41

35.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-9.9

-28.01

79.86

37.41

35.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.78

-2.4

19.68

12.3

11.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

126.75

126.75

56.75

30.94

30.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.53

-0.93

12.53

11.16

10.31

PBDTM(%)

1.71

-2.43

10.86

8.28

7.44

PATM(%)

-1.3

-3.49

7.37

4.26

3.84

Asian Granito: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Granito India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.