iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Granito India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.3
(0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:59:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Granito India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,036.17

1,013.22

1,004.5

946.05

yoy growth (%)

2.26

0.86

6.17

8.37

Raw materials

-719.39

-693.98

-632.25

-615.78

As % of sales

69.42

68.49

62.94

65.08

Employee costs

-68.08

-81.51

-71.45

-54.69

As % of sales

6.57

8.04

7.11

5.78

Other costs

-151.07

-169.39

-216.56

-194.22

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.58

16.71

21.55

20.53

Operating profit

97.62

68.33

84.23

81.34

OPM

9.42

6.74

8.38

8.59

Depreciation

-18.45

-18.07

-17.2

-16.36

Interest expense

-16.98

-20.2

-21.43

-24.16

Other income

3.68

7

5.06

5.8

Profit before tax

65.86

37.05

50.65

46.62

Taxes

-16.64

-7.49

-17.67

-14.92

Tax rate

-25.26

-20.22

-34.89

-32.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.22

29.56

32.98

31.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.22

29.56

32.98

31.69

yoy growth (%)

66.5

-10.36

4.04

67.43

NPM

4.75

2.91

3.28

3.35

Asian Granito : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Granito India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.