Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,036.17
1,013.22
1,004.5
946.05
yoy growth (%)
2.26
0.86
6.17
8.37
Raw materials
-719.39
-693.98
-632.25
-615.78
As % of sales
69.42
68.49
62.94
65.08
Employee costs
-68.08
-81.51
-71.45
-54.69
As % of sales
6.57
8.04
7.11
5.78
Other costs
-151.07
-169.39
-216.56
-194.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.58
16.71
21.55
20.53
Operating profit
97.62
68.33
84.23
81.34
OPM
9.42
6.74
8.38
8.59
Depreciation
-18.45
-18.07
-17.2
-16.36
Interest expense
-16.98
-20.2
-21.43
-24.16
Other income
3.68
7
5.06
5.8
Profit before tax
65.86
37.05
50.65
46.62
Taxes
-16.64
-7.49
-17.67
-14.92
Tax rate
-25.26
-20.22
-34.89
-32.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.22
29.56
32.98
31.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.22
29.56
32.98
31.69
yoy growth (%)
66.5
-10.36
4.04
67.43
NPM
4.75
2.91
3.28
3.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.