iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Granito India Ltd EGM

63.69
(-0.23%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Asian Granito CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Nov 202417 Dec 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find intimation with respect to NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders and Secured Creditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024) Please find intimation with respect to NCLT Convened Meeting of Unsecured Creditors of the Company with resect to Scheme. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2024) Please find intimation with respect to Declaration of Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report of NCLT Convened Meetings of the Company of Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors in relation to Composite Scheme of Arrangement held on December 17, 2024 and December 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)

Asian Granito: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Granito India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.