|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Nov 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find intimation with respect to NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders and Secured Creditors of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024) Please find intimation with respect to NCLT Convened Meeting of Unsecured Creditors of the Company with resect to Scheme. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2024) Please find intimation with respect to Declaration of Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report of NCLT Convened Meetings of the Company of Equity Shareholders, Secured Creditors and Unsecured Creditors in relation to Composite Scheme of Arrangement held on December 17, 2024 and December 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.12.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.