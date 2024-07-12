|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|6 Aug 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|AGM 06/08/2024 Please find intimation with respect to 29th AGM of the Company to be held on 06th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024) Please find intimation with respect to Proceedings of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Please find Declaration of Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report. Please find intimation with respect to Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
