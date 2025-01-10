TO THE MEMBERS OF

ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information ( here in after referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis on Matter

We draw your attention to the Note 45 of the Standalone Financial Statement that describes the search operation carried out by the Income Tax department at the Company?s business premises on 26 May, 2022, pursuant to which assessment order have been received for the assessment year 2022-23 and the Company has filled appeal against such order. Pending finalization of appeals the impact of these matters on the Standalone Financial Statement for the quarter and year ended on 31 March, 2024 and the adjustment (if any) required to these Standalone Financial Statement, is presently not ascertainable. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board?s Report including Annexures to Board?s Report, Corporate Governance and shareholder?s information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditor?s report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditor?s responsibilities Relating to Other Information?.

Management?s Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:-

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omission, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. As informed to us the Company discloses the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year covered by our audit. vi. Based on our examination, which include test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule 2014 is applicable from 01 April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention in not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in

"Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For R.R.S. & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 118336W

Rajesh Shah Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No. 034549 Date: 23 May, 2024 UDIN: 24034549BKGRDW3492

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditor?s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act?)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial report of ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LIMITED (‘the company?) as on 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit or Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of the assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act?).

Auditors? Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note?) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standard on Auditing (‘SA?) prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and Guidance Note require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over

financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of the internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls systems over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company?s internal financial control over financial reporting included those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transaction are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of company?s assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitation of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projection of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subjects to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R.R.S. & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 118336W

Rajesh Shah Partner Place: Ahmedabad Membership No. 034549 Date: 23 May, 2024 UDIN: 24034549BKGRDW3492

Annexure ‘B? to the Independent Auditor?s Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements? section of our report to the Members of ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LIMITED of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanation provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:-

1. In respect of the Company?s Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B ) The Company does not have any intangible asset, hence reporting under this clause of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the management at reasonable period during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification. In our opinion the frequency of physical verification of Property, plant and equipments reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business.

c) The title deeds, comprising all immovable properties of land and building which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company.

d) The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institution are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. The Company has made investment in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiaries, joint venture, associates and other parties and the details are mentioned in the following table:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars: Guarantees Security Loans Advances in Nature of Loans: Aggregate amount granted during the year: - subsidiaries, - - 10,977.61 - - joint venture, - - - - - associates, - - - - - others. - - 27.50 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet in respect of above cases - subsidiaries, 7,200.00 - 21,765.62 - - joint venture, - - - - - associates, - - - - - others. - - 1,038.33 -

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company?s interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which were repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment amounting to Rs 23,463.58 lakhs at the end of the year. Details of aggregate amount, percentage thereof of the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given here under:

( Rs in Lakhs)

Sr. No Particulars: All Parties Promoters Related Parties 1 Aggregate amount of loans -Repayable on demand as there is no specific agreement(A) 23,463.58 - 22803.95 -Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment(B) - - - 2 Total (A+B) 23,463.58 - 22803.95 3 Percentage of loans to the total loans 99.90% - 97.09%

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the act with respect to loans granted, investments made, guarantees given and security provided, as applicable.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of the section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. In respect to statutory dues:

a. In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees? State Insurance, Income Tax and other material Statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed statutory dues as on 31 March, 2024, which were outstanding for more than six months from the date on which they became payable.

b. The details of disputed statutory dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Value Added Tax, Excise Duty, and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited as at 31 March, 2024 on account of dispute are as under:

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Forum Where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs In Lakhs) Central Sales Tax Sales Tax, VAT and Appellate Tribunal FY 2010-2011 5.90 Act, 1956, Sales Tax Goods and Service Tax Appellate Authority up to FY 2003-04 to 2004-05, 3,815.57 Act ,VAT Laws and Goods and Service Tax 2017 Commissioners? Level 2012-13 to 2021-22 Sub –Total (A) 3,821.47 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Commissioner Level AY 2004-05 to 2008-09 2,042.89 Sub –Total (B) 2,042.89 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax High Court AY 2004-05 to AY 2010- 11 and AY 2012-13 1,215.53 Appellate Authority to Commissioner Level AY 2007-08, AY 2008-09, AY 2011-12, AY 2013-14, AY 2016-17, AY 2017-18 to AY 2018-19 AND AY 2020-21 195.83 Below Commissioner Level AY 2013-14, AY 2015-16 and AY 2016-17 19.93 Sub –Total (C) 1,431.30 Total ( A+B+C) 7,295.66

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The term loans availed by the Company were used for the purpose for which they were obtained.

d) Funds raised on short basis, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f) The Company has not raised any funds during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

10. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the company has not made preferential allotment/private placement of equity shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. Transaction with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standard.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its Directors or persons connected with its Directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social

Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer of fund specified in Schedule VII to the companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Further the Company has not undertaken any ongoing project as a part of CSR, hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable.

For R.R.S. & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN: 118336W