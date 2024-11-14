Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. Please find intimation with respect to approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Please find Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Please find intimation with respect to Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 13 May 2024

ASIAN GRANITO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 and to recommend Dividend if any. The Board of Directors of the Company have not declared any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 in order to retain the earnings for use in the future operations & projects Please find intimation with respect to Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. Please find intimation with respect to re-appointment of Statutory Auditors of the Company for second term of five years commencing from conclusion of the 29th AGM till the conclusion of the 34th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024