SectorCeramic Products
Open₹331.1
Prev. Close₹329.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹24.13
Day's High₹331.1
Day's Low₹317
52 Week's High₹440.15
52 Week's Low₹300
Book Value₹209.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)468.65
P/E0
EPS0.21
Divi. Yield0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.59
14.49
14.43
14.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
293.81
291.98
267.32
233.03
Net Worth
308.4
306.47
281.75
247.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
654.3
502.47
492.28
647.81
yoy growth (%)
30.21
2.06
-24
1.62
Raw materials
-269.66
-241.34
-236.29
-287.72
As % of sales
41.21
48.03
48
44.41
Employee costs
-92.45
-79.26
-73.55
-76.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.98
8.07
2.62
27.07
Depreciation
-20.61
-20.56
-20.58
-15.02
Tax paid
-2.94
-3.75
4.19
-7.28
Working capital
-0.31
12.76
-37.2
36.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.21
2.06
-24
1.62
Op profit growth
71.72
24.42
-44.53
-13.53
EBIT growth
177.62
27.98
-68.78
-9.99
Net profit growth
342.13
2.85
-82.95
194.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
669.5
699.66
650.71
500.04
490.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
669.5
699.66
650.71
500.04
490.57
Other Operating Income
4.96
5.41
3.6
2.44
1.72
Other Income
3.57
6.13
4.19
5.22
5.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mahendra K Daga
Managing Director
Madhur Daga
Non Executive Director
K M Pai
Independent Director
Sameer Kamboj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yogesh Mendiratta.
Independent Director
Thambiah Elango
Additional Director
Bindiya Shyam Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Orient Bell Ltd (Formerly known Orient Ceramics & Industries Ltd) was incorporated on 18 May 1977 and is presently engaged into the manufacturing, trading and selling of ceramic and floor tiles. It was promoted by K C Kejriwal in collaboration with AGRDB, Germany, to manufacture ceramic tiles. The erstwhile collaborators and the Indian promoters were unable to produce any saleable tiles. The company was then taken over by Somany-Pilkingtons in 1981 under the rehabilitation package from IFCI and has since repaid all its dues under the deal. Somany-Pilkingtons sold off its holdings in 1993 and Mahendra K Daga has since been at the helm of affairs.In 1998-99, the company introduced Indias largest wall tiles, measuring 400mm x 300mm. A new mono-firing unit was commissioned during 2000-2001.By commissioning this unit the total installed capacity of Ceramic Tiles rose upto 95000 TPA.The company issued fully paid Bonus Shares of Rs.2.34 crores in September 2000. The companys diversification plan includes trading of other building products,like sanitary wares,bathroom fittings and designer tiles.During the year 2005-06, the installed capacity was raised by 20,000 M.T. to 120,000 M.T. and the production was 120,883 M.T.The new high end product line of ORVIT tiles was introduced commercially in 2008. Orient Ceramics acquired a majority stake in Bell Ceramics in December 2010 for a total enterprise valuation of around Rs 115 Crore. Orient Ceramics held 68.31% in Bell, including shares a
The Orient Bell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Bell Ltd is ₹468.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Orient Bell Ltd is 0 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Bell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Bell Ltd is ₹300 and ₹440.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Orient Bell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.40%, 3 Years at -1.36%, 1 Year at -18.60%, 6 Month at -23.28%, 3 Month at -5.74% and 1 Month at 2.63%.
