Summary

Orient Bell Ltd (Formerly known Orient Ceramics & Industries Ltd) was incorporated on 18 May 1977 and is presently engaged into the manufacturing, trading and selling of ceramic and floor tiles. It was promoted by K C Kejriwal in collaboration with AGRDB, Germany, to manufacture ceramic tiles. The erstwhile collaborators and the Indian promoters were unable to produce any saleable tiles. The company was then taken over by Somany-Pilkingtons in 1981 under the rehabilitation package from IFCI and has since repaid all its dues under the deal. Somany-Pilkingtons sold off its holdings in 1993 and Mahendra K Daga has since been at the helm of affairs.In 1998-99, the company introduced Indias largest wall tiles, measuring 400mm x 300mm. A new mono-firing unit was commissioned during 2000-2001.By commissioning this unit the total installed capacity of Ceramic Tiles rose upto 95000 TPA.The company issued fully paid Bonus Shares of Rs.2.34 crores in September 2000. The companys diversification plan includes trading of other building products,like sanitary wares,bathroom fittings and designer tiles.During the year 2005-06, the installed capacity was raised by 20,000 M.T. to 120,000 M.T. and the production was 120,883 M.T.The new high end product line of ORVIT tiles was introduced commercially in 2008. Orient Ceramics acquired a majority stake in Bell Ceramics in December 2010 for a total enterprise valuation of around Rs 115 Crore. Orient Ceramics held 68.31% in Bell, including shares a

