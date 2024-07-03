iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Bell Ltd Share Price

319.9
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open331.1
  • Day's High331.1
  • 52 Wk High440.15
  • Prev. Close329.4
  • Day's Low317
  • 52 Wk Low 300
  • Turnover (lac)24.13
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value209.98
  • EPS0.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)468.65
  • Div. Yield0.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Orient Bell Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

331.1

Prev. Close

329.4

Turnover(Lac.)

24.13

Day's High

331.1

Day's Low

317

52 Week's High

440.15

52 Week's Low

300

Book Value

209.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

468.65

P/E

0

EPS

0.21

Divi. Yield

0.15

Orient Bell Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Orient Bell Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Orient Bell Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.88%

Non-Promoter- 0.25%

Institutions: 0.25%

Non-Institutions: 34.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Orient Bell Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.59

14.49

14.43

14.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

293.81

291.98

267.32

233.03

Net Worth

308.4

306.47

281.75

247.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

654.3

502.47

492.28

647.81

yoy growth (%)

30.21

2.06

-24

1.62

Raw materials

-269.66

-241.34

-236.29

-287.72

As % of sales

41.21

48.03

48

44.41

Employee costs

-92.45

-79.26

-73.55

-76.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.98

8.07

2.62

27.07

Depreciation

-20.61

-20.56

-20.58

-15.02

Tax paid

-2.94

-3.75

4.19

-7.28

Working capital

-0.31

12.76

-37.2

36.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.21

2.06

-24

1.62

Op profit growth

71.72

24.42

-44.53

-13.53

EBIT growth

177.62

27.98

-68.78

-9.99

Net profit growth

342.13

2.85

-82.95

194.82

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

669.5

699.66

650.71

500.04

490.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

669.5

699.66

650.71

500.04

490.57

Other Operating Income

4.96

5.41

3.6

2.44

1.72

Other Income

3.57

6.13

4.19

5.22

5.54

View Annually Results

Orient Bell Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Orient Bell Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mahendra K Daga

Managing Director

Madhur Daga

Non Executive Director

K M Pai

Independent Director

Sameer Kamboj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yogesh Mendiratta.

Independent Director

Thambiah Elango

Additional Director

Bindiya Shyam Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Orient Bell Ltd

Summary

Orient Bell Ltd (Formerly known Orient Ceramics & Industries Ltd) was incorporated on 18 May 1977 and is presently engaged into the manufacturing, trading and selling of ceramic and floor tiles. It was promoted by K C Kejriwal in collaboration with AGRDB, Germany, to manufacture ceramic tiles. The erstwhile collaborators and the Indian promoters were unable to produce any saleable tiles. The company was then taken over by Somany-Pilkingtons in 1981 under the rehabilitation package from IFCI and has since repaid all its dues under the deal. Somany-Pilkingtons sold off its holdings in 1993 and Mahendra K Daga has since been at the helm of affairs.In 1998-99, the company introduced Indias largest wall tiles, measuring 400mm x 300mm. A new mono-firing unit was commissioned during 2000-2001.By commissioning this unit the total installed capacity of Ceramic Tiles rose upto 95000 TPA.The company issued fully paid Bonus Shares of Rs.2.34 crores in September 2000. The companys diversification plan includes trading of other building products,like sanitary wares,bathroom fittings and designer tiles.During the year 2005-06, the installed capacity was raised by 20,000 M.T. to 120,000 M.T. and the production was 120,883 M.T.The new high end product line of ORVIT tiles was introduced commercially in 2008. Orient Ceramics acquired a majority stake in Bell Ceramics in December 2010 for a total enterprise valuation of around Rs 115 Crore. Orient Ceramics held 68.31% in Bell, including shares a
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Orient Bell Ltd share price today?

The Orient Bell Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Bell Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Orient Bell Ltd is ₹468.65 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Orient Bell Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Orient Bell Ltd is 0 and 1.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Orient Bell Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Orient Bell Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Orient Bell Ltd is ₹300 and ₹440.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Orient Bell Ltd?

Orient Bell Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.40%, 3 Years at -1.36%, 1 Year at -18.60%, 6 Month at -23.28%, 3 Month at -5.74% and 1 Month at 2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Orient Bell Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Orient Bell Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.88 %
Institutions - 0.25 %
Public - 34.87 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Bell Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.