|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|ORIENT BELL LIMITED-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|ORIENT BELL LIMITED-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. In view of the above the trading window which is already closed from 01st July 2024 will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Submission of Un-audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June, 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Reg. 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee in its meeting held today i.e on 24th June, 2024, appointed Mr. Thambiah Elango (DIN: 07973530) as an Additional Director of the Company in the category of Non- Executive-Independent Director of the Company from 24th June, 2024
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|ORIENT BELL LIMITED-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Reg. 29(1)(a) : Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024; 2. Reg 29(1)(e) : Recommendation of Dividend to the members for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 if any. In view of the above the trading window which is already closed from 01st April 2024 will remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours from the declaration of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is for your kind information and record please. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|ORIENT BELL LIMITED-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. This is for your kind information and record please. Submission of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/01/2024)
