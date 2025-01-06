iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Bell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

319.9
(-2.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Bell Ltd

Orient Bell FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

33.98

8.07

2.62

27.07

Depreciation

-20.61

-20.56

-20.58

-15.02

Tax paid

-2.94

-3.75

4.19

-7.28

Working capital

-0.31

12.76

-37.2

36.51

Other operating items

Operating

10.11

-3.49

-50.95

41.27

Capital expenditure

16.74

-6.15

72.18

9.68

Free cash flow

26.85

-9.65

21.22

50.95

Equity raised

469.39

450.15

424.87

335.3

Investing

0

0

0

-17.63

Financing

21.78

52.23

24.13

39.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.71

Net in cash

518.02

492.73

470.22

409.2

Orient Bell : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Bell Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.