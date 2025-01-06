Orient Bell Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
33.98
8.07
2.62
27.07
Depreciation
-20.61
-20.56
-20.58
-15.02
Tax paid
-2.94
-3.75
4.19
-7.28
Working capital
-0.31
12.76
-37.2
36.51
Other operating items
Operating
10.11
-3.49
-50.95
41.27
Capital expenditure
16.74
-6.15
72.18
9.68
Free cash flow
26.85
-9.65
21.22
50.95
Equity raised
469.39
450.15
424.87
335.3
Investing
0
0
0
-17.63
Financing
21.78
52.23
24.13
39.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.71
Net in cash
518.02
492.73
470.22
409.2
