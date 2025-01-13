Orient Bell Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.59
14.49
14.43
14.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
293.81
291.98
267.32
233.03
Net Worth
308.4
306.47
281.75
247.38
Minority Interest
Debt
45.35
8.66
15.61
39.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.91
17.52
16.69
25.82
Total Liabilities
372.66
332.65
314.05
313.01
Fixed Assets
296.42
252.82
207.97
207.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.72
5.72
5.72
5.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.02
2.26
2.55
4.46
Networking Capital
54.13
68.57
56.77
44.7
Inventories
92.29
89.39
71.95
62.42
Inventory Days
40.13
45.34
Sundry Debtors
131.49
111.25
103.27
92.6
Debtor Days
57.6
67.26
Other Current Assets
13.63
18.12
22.36
15.91
Sundry Creditors
-148.91
-115.34
-99.67
-97.23
Creditor Days
55.59
70.62
Other Current Liabilities
-34.37
-34.85
-41.14
-29
Cash
13.36
3.3
41.06
51.02
Total Assets
372.65
332.67
314.07
313.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.