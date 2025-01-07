Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
654.3
502.47
492.28
647.81
yoy growth (%)
30.21
2.06
-24
1.62
Raw materials
-269.66
-241.34
-236.29
-287.72
As % of sales
41.21
48.03
48
44.41
Employee costs
-92.45
-79.26
-73.55
-76.04
As % of sales
14.13
15.77
14.94
11.73
Other costs
-236.5
-149.44
-156.37
-237.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.14
29.74
31.76
36.59
Operating profit
55.67
32.42
26.05
46.98
OPM
8.5
6.45
5.29
7.25
Depreciation
-20.61
-20.56
-20.58
-15.02
Interest expense
-4.11
-5.65
-8.09
-7.27
Other income
3.03
1.86
5.24
2.38
Profit before tax
33.98
8.07
2.62
27.07
Taxes
-2.94
-3.75
4.19
-7.28
Tax rate
-8.67
-46.56
159.56
-26.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
31.04
4.31
6.82
19.78
Exceptional items
0
2.7
0
20.26
Net profit
31.04
7.02
6.82
40.04
yoy growth (%)
342.13
2.85
-82.95
194.82
NPM
4.74
1.39
1.38
6.18
