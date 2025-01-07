iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Orient Bell Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

325
(1.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Bell Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

654.3

502.47

492.28

647.81

yoy growth (%)

30.21

2.06

-24

1.62

Raw materials

-269.66

-241.34

-236.29

-287.72

As % of sales

41.21

48.03

48

44.41

Employee costs

-92.45

-79.26

-73.55

-76.04

As % of sales

14.13

15.77

14.94

11.73

Other costs

-236.5

-149.44

-156.37

-237.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.14

29.74

31.76

36.59

Operating profit

55.67

32.42

26.05

46.98

OPM

8.5

6.45

5.29

7.25

Depreciation

-20.61

-20.56

-20.58

-15.02

Interest expense

-4.11

-5.65

-8.09

-7.27

Other income

3.03

1.86

5.24

2.38

Profit before tax

33.98

8.07

2.62

27.07

Taxes

-2.94

-3.75

4.19

-7.28

Tax rate

-8.67

-46.56

159.56

-26.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

31.04

4.31

6.82

19.78

Exceptional items

0

2.7

0

20.26

Net profit

31.04

7.02

6.82

40.04

yoy growth (%)

342.13

2.85

-82.95

194.82

NPM

4.74

1.39

1.38

6.18

Orient Bell : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Orient Bell Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.