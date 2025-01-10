To The Members of

Orient Bell Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Orient Bell Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at

March 31, 2024, the Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report w.r.t the Company:

S. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1 Appropriateness of Capitalization Cost as per Ind AS 16- Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Our procedure in relation to appropriateness of capitalization cost as per Ind AS 16 includes the following: (Refer to the accompanying Note 4 forming integral part of the Standalone Financial Statements) During the year, the Company has made considerable a) Substantive testing: capitalization under - Plant & Machinery and Building, pertaining to expansion of existing production facility at its manufacturing facilities. Evaluated the approval of Board of Directors of the Company for expansion of its existing production facilities. This area was significant to our audit because: - of significance of amount capitalized, and Evaluated and tested the design and operating eRsectiveness of key controls relating to various costs incurred in relation to Property, Plant and Equipment. - risk pertaining to the appropriateness of expenditure considered for capitalization Tested on sample basis expenditures with focus on those items (example purchase cost, borrowing cost, etc.) that we considered significant due to their amount or nature. All of which require significant auditor attention. Our focus was on assessing the completeness, accuracy, valuation & appropriateness of the capitalization. Verified and tested, on sample basis, amounts capitalized during the year against underlying supporting documents to ascertain nature of costs and whether they meet the recognition criteria specified in Ind AS 16. Review of completion certificate issued by the technical team of the Company. Ensured adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements. b) Controls testing: Wherever appropriate, our substantive work was supplemented by controls testing work which encompassed understanding, evaluating and testing key controls in respect of purchase orders, authorization of assets acquisition, and certificate from the technical team. Our procedure as mentioned above did not identify any costs that had been inappropriately capitalized.

2. Assessment of litigations and related disclosure & provisions of contingent liabilities Our procedure in relation to appropriateness of judgments, estimates, and provisioning of litigations and contingent liabilities include: (Refer to the accompanying Note 19, Note 32 and Note 37 forming integral part of the standalone financial statements) a) Substantive testing: As at March 31, 2024, the Company has ongoing litigations with various authorities and third parties, which could have an impact on the results, if the potential exposures were to materialize. Obtained and read the Companys accounting policies in respect of claims, provisions and contingent liabilities to assess compliance with accounting standards; Claims against the Company not acknowledged as debts are disclosed and provisions are recognized in the standalone financial statements by the Company after a careful evaluation of the facts and legal aspects of the matters involved. Assessed in accordance with accounting standards, the provisions in respect of litigations and assessed disclosures relating thereto, including those for contingencies; This area was significant to our audit because the outcome of such litigation is uncertain and the position taken by Management involves significant judgment and estimation to determine the likelihood and/ or timing of cash outflows and the interpretation of preliminary and pending court rulings. Discussed with Management the recent developments and the status of the material litigations; and Our focus was on assessing the appropriateness of judgments, estimates, provisioning and disclosures of litigations and contingent liabilities. Considered external legal opinions, where relevant, obtained by the Management. b) Controls testing: Wherever appropriate, our substantive work was supplemented by controls testing work which encompassed understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Managements key internal controls surrounding assessment of litigations and completeness of disclosures & provisioning relating to the litigations and contingent liabilities. Our procedures as mentioned above did not identify any findings that are significant for the financial statements as whole in respect of appropriateness of judgments, estimates, provisioning and disclosures of litigations and contingent liabilities.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de Rsciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: I. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

II. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(VIII)(f) below on reporting under rule 11(g)of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

III. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Change in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

IV. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

V. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

VI. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2 (II) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(VIII) (f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

VII. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". VIII. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements- Refer Note No. 19 and 37 to the standalone financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d)(i). The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 47 to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (ii). The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 47 to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (iii). Based on such audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) & (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e)(i). The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend; and (ii). As stated in note 45 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(f) Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances below, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

i. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of account. ii. The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the application level of the accounting software relating to trade receivables and certain non-editable fields/tables of general ledger. iii. The Company has used payroll software for maintaining payroll records which is operated by a third-party service provider and in the absence of reporting on compliance with audit trail (edit log) requirements in the independent service auditors report in, we are unable to comment whether the audit trail feature was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the said software.

Further, for the period where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors report under Section 197(16): In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of and limit laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

Annexure A

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Orient Bell Limited

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

i) In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) as disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the records examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

ii) a) On the basis of information and explanation provided, the Management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods-in-transit. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory between physical inventory and book records were noticed on such physical verification.

b) According to the records examined by us, during the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate has been sanctioned to the Company by the banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are materially in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits by any financial institutions.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, during the year, the Company has neither made any investments nor provided any guarantee or security nor granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs). However, during the year, the Company has granted unsecured loans to other parties, in respect of which:

a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans to other parties, are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loans has been stipulated and the repayment/receipts of the principal amount and the interest are generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) There is no overdue amount in respect of loans granted.

e) No loans or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year or has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any transaction covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable.

v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and had no unclaimed deposits at the beginning of the year within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the

Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

vi) On the basis of available information and explanation provided to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 dated December 31, 2014 (as amended from time to time) to the current operations carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) Order are not applicable.

vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales-Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities except certain delay in deposit of advance Income tax. Further, there were no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Provident Fund of RS 0.39 lakh.

b) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, there were no dues in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (vii) (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except the following:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dispute Amount involved (in D in lakh) Amount Deposited (in D in lakh) Period Forum where dispute is pending U.P. VAT Act Entry tax and other dues 11.91 11.91 2000-01 & 2003-04 Allahabad High Court U.P. VAT Act Entry tax and other dues 5.48 2.27 2002-03 Ghaziabad Tribunal U.P. VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 10.99 - 2003-04 Allahabad High Court U.P. VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 41.70 22.75 2003-04 Allahabad High Court U.P. VAT Act Advance Agst Form C 10.02 1.02 2011-12 Tribunal Ghaziabad U.P. VAT Act Vehicle Seizure Order Hearing Notice 2.80 - 2013-14 Tribunal Ghaziabad U.P. VAT Act Vehicle Seizure Order Hearing Notice 0.70 0.70 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Sikandrabad U.P. VAT Act Vehicle Seizure Order Hearing Notice 0.56 0.56 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Sikandrabad U.P. VAT Act GST Demand 21.03 1.05 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Ghaziabad U.P. VAT Act GST Demand 48.43 - 2022-23 Deputy Commissioner Ghaziabad U.P. GST Act Vehicle Seizure Order Hearing Notice 5.03 0.25 2017-18 Deputy Commissioner Sikandrabad U.P. GST Act Vehicle Seizure Order Hearing Notice 1.51 1.51 2021-22 Deputy Commissioner Sikandrabad U.P. GST Act Vehicle Seizure Order Hearing Notice 0.48 0.48 2023-24 Assistant Commissioner Sikandrabad Gujarat VAT Sales Tax Demand 2.80 - 2010-11 Astt. Commissioner of Commercial Tax Gujarat VAT Sales Tax Demand 4.72 1.00 2006-07 Gujarat VAT Tribunal, Ahmedabad Gujarat CST VAT/CST Demand 5.08 2.52 2013-14 State Deputy Commissioner, Ahmedabad Gujarat/ Mumbai Octroi Mumbai MCD Octroi 0.37 - 2013-14 Dy. Assessor & Collection (Octroi), Mumbai Gujarat CST/VAT VAT/CST Demand 26.52 3.50 2010-11 VAT Tribunal, Ahmedabad Gujarat GST Act Vehicle Seizure Case 2.44 2.44 2023-24 Astt. Commissioner of Commercial Tax A.P.VAT Act Sales Tax demand 4.90 - 2005-06 & 2006-07 High Court of A.P. Kerala VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 4.39 1.55 2005-06 Astt. commissioner, Ernakulum Kerala VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 26.39 - 2009-10 Astt. commissioner, Ernakulum Kerala VAT Act BCL Kerala under Vat Act 1.15 - 2012-13 Commissioner (A) DC Goa VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 0.04 - 2008-09 Astt commissioner, Goa Haryana VAT Act Sales Tax Demand 1.21 - 2015-16 Commissioner (A)- Excise & Taxation Officer Mumbai VAT Department BCL-Mumbai : Tax demand on Vehicle Sale 0.27 - 2006-07 Assistant Commissioner Delhi VAT- OBL under CST Act Self-Asst demand 0.10 - 2013-14 VAT Officer Delhi VAT- OBL under CST Act Self-Asst demand 0.61 - 2014-15 VAT Officer Punjab CST/VAT VAT/CST Demand 699.49 - 2007-08 to High Court Of Punjab & Interest on VAT/CST Demand 495.12 - 2011-12 Haryana At Chandigarh Central Excise & Customs Act Excise & other dues 2.32 - Aug - 05 to Apr - 10 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Central Excise & Customs Act Excise & other dues 21.54 - 2005-06 CESTAT, Ahmedabad Central Excise & Customs Act Excise & other dues 0.68 - 2018-19 Superintendent Central Excise & Customs, Bharuch Central Excise & Customs Act Excise & other dues 17.42 1.74 June13 to Oct16 Commissioner Appeal, Vadodara Central Excise & Customs Act Excise & other dues 7.04 0.70 Nov16 to Jun17 Commissioner Appeal, Vadodara

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no unrecorded transactions that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable.

ix) In respect of loans or other borrowings taken by the Company, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loan during the year for the purpose of which they were obtained.

d) No funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its associates. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its associate companies. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order are not applicable.

x) In respect of moneys raised by the Company through issue of shares & debt instruments:

a) During the year, the Company did not raise moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xi) a) As per the information and explanations given to us on our enquiries on this behalf, no fraud of material significance on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed during the year and upto the date of this report in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of Act, where applicable, and the requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) In respect to internal audit system in the Company: a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the year under audit.

xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them covered under Section 192 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no core investment company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither incurred any cash losses in the current financial year nor in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the Order are not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and

Managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) In respect of Corporate Social Responsibility, according to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us:

a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (a) of the Order are not applicable.

b) There are no ongoing CSR projects under sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure B

to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Orient Bell Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Orient Bell Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.