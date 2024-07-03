Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCeramic Products
Open₹45
Prev. Close₹44.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.66
Day's High₹45
Day's Low₹43.55
52 Week's High₹56.7
52 Week's Low₹31.55
Book Value₹1.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)88.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.19
19.19
19.19
19.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.87
1.16
12.95
-1.08
Net Worth
9.32
20.35
32.14
18.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.63
100.64
132.22
181.39
yoy growth (%)
0.97
-23.87
-27.1
10.25
Raw materials
-62.83
-17.75
-18.18
-58.04
As % of sales
61.82
17.64
13.75
31.99
Employee costs
-3.6
-5.61
-7.84
-11.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-49.21
-1.11
0.52
10.9
Depreciation
-9.24
-10.88
-13.04
-14
Tax paid
0.54
-0.75
-0.19
-3.9
Working capital
-38.04
13.83
6.67
26.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.97
-23.87
-27.1
10.25
Op profit growth
-335.83
-9.85
-48.39
62.88
EBIT growth
-757.97
-25.24
-55.95
48.63
Net profit growth
2,504.44
-660.76
-95.23
6.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Babulal Detroja
Whole-time Director
Hitesh Detroja
Managing Director
Anilkumar Detroja
Whole-time Director
Parulben Detroja
Independent Director
Jitendrabhai Chandulal Lakhtariya
Independent Director
Rakesh Jayantilal Amrutiya
Addtnl Independent Director
Sagarbhai Rasikbhai Jasani
Company Secretary
Kirti Goyal
Reports by Lexus Granito (India) Ltd
Summary
Lexus Granito (India) Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm at Morbi, Gujarat in the name of M/S Vitco Vitrified on May 05, 2008. M/S Vitco Vitrified was then converted into a Joint Stock Company under the name of Vitco Vitrified Private Limited on May 08, 2008. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Private Limited on June 26, 2010. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Limited on April 28, 2017.Lexus Granito is currently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles and wall tiles in the domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Morbi, Gujarat. Vitrified tile is a ceramic tile with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring. These tiles are water and frost resistance. Vitrified tiles are made by hydraulicpressing a mixture of clay, quartz, feldspar and silica, which make vitreous surface thus creating a single mass making them hard with low porosity. Wall tile is generally not suitable for use on floors. It is usually nonvitreous, i.e. not manufactured to withstand excessive impact, abrasion or freeze/thaw cycling. The manufacturing of tiles requires following process to obtain a finish product. These steps include batching, mixing and grinding, spray-drying, forming, drying, glazing, and firing. Batching is required for determining the required body composition of the desired pr
Read More
The Lexus Granito India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lexus Granito India Ltd is ₹88.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lexus Granito India Ltd is 0 and 24.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lexus Granito India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lexus Granito India Ltd is ₹31.55 and ₹56.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lexus Granito India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.42%, 3 Years at 45.69%, 1 Year at 6.76%, 6 Month at 3.20%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at -4.96%.
