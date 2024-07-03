Summary

Lexus Granito (India) Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm at Morbi, Gujarat in the name of M/S Vitco Vitrified on May 05, 2008. M/S Vitco Vitrified was then converted into a Joint Stock Company under the name of Vitco Vitrified Private Limited on May 08, 2008. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Private Limited on June 26, 2010. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Limited on April 28, 2017.Lexus Granito is currently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles and wall tiles in the domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Morbi, Gujarat. Vitrified tile is a ceramic tile with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring. These tiles are water and frost resistance. Vitrified tiles are made by hydraulicpressing a mixture of clay, quartz, feldspar and silica, which make vitreous surface thus creating a single mass making them hard with low porosity. Wall tile is generally not suitable for use on floors. It is usually nonvitreous, i.e. not manufactured to withstand excessive impact, abrasion or freeze/thaw cycling. The manufacturing of tiles requires following process to obtain a finish product. These steps include batching, mixing and grinding, spray-drying, forming, drying, glazing, and firing. Batching is required for determining the required body composition of the desired pr

