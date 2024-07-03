iifl-logo-icon 1
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Share Price

43.7
(-2.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:22 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45
  • Day's High45
  • 52 Wk High56.7
  • Prev. Close44.84
  • Day's Low43.55
  • 52 Wk Low 31.55
  • Turnover (lac)3.66
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)88.23
  • Div. Yield0
Lexus Granito (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

45

Prev. Close

44.84

Turnover(Lac.)

3.66

Day's High

45

Day's Low

43.55

52 Week's High

56.7

52 Week's Low

31.55

Book Value

1.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

88.23

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.13%

Non-Promoter- 44.86%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.19

19.19

19.19

19.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-10.87

1.16

12.95

-1.08

Net Worth

9.32

20.35

32.14

18.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

101.63

100.64

132.22

181.39

yoy growth (%)

0.97

-23.87

-27.1

10.25

Raw materials

-62.83

-17.75

-18.18

-58.04

As % of sales

61.82

17.64

13.75

31.99

Employee costs

-3.6

-5.61

-7.84

-11.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-49.21

-1.11

0.52

10.9

Depreciation

-9.24

-10.88

-13.04

-14

Tax paid

0.54

-0.75

-0.19

-3.9

Working capital

-38.04

13.83

6.67

26.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.97

-23.87

-27.1

10.25

Op profit growth

-335.83

-9.85

-48.39

62.88

EBIT growth

-757.97

-25.24

-55.95

48.63

Net profit growth

2,504.44

-660.76

-95.23

6.44

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Babulal Detroja

Whole-time Director

Hitesh Detroja

Managing Director

Anilkumar Detroja

Whole-time Director

Parulben Detroja

Independent Director

Jitendrabhai Chandulal Lakhtariya

Independent Director

Rakesh Jayantilal Amrutiya

Addtnl Independent Director

Sagarbhai Rasikbhai Jasani

Company Secretary

Kirti Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

Summary

Lexus Granito (India) Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm at Morbi, Gujarat in the name of M/S Vitco Vitrified on May 05, 2008. M/S Vitco Vitrified was then converted into a Joint Stock Company under the name of Vitco Vitrified Private Limited on May 08, 2008. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Private Limited on June 26, 2010. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Limited on April 28, 2017.Lexus Granito is currently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles and wall tiles in the domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Morbi, Gujarat. Vitrified tile is a ceramic tile with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring. These tiles are water and frost resistance. Vitrified tiles are made by hydraulicpressing a mixture of clay, quartz, feldspar and silica, which make vitreous surface thus creating a single mass making them hard with low porosity. Wall tile is generally not suitable for use on floors. It is usually nonvitreous, i.e. not manufactured to withstand excessive impact, abrasion or freeze/thaw cycling. The manufacturing of tiles requires following process to obtain a finish product. These steps include batching, mixing and grinding, spray-drying, forming, drying, glazing, and firing. Batching is required for determining the required body composition of the desired pr
Company FAQs

What is the Lexus Granito India Ltd share price today?

The Lexus Granito India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹43.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lexus Granito India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lexus Granito India Ltd is ₹88.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lexus Granito India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lexus Granito India Ltd is 0 and 24.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lexus Granito India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lexus Granito India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lexus Granito India Ltd is ₹31.55 and ₹56.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lexus Granito India Ltd?

Lexus Granito India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.42%, 3 Years at 45.69%, 1 Year at 6.76%, 6 Month at 3.20%, 3 Month at -6.72% and 1 Month at -4.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lexus Granito India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lexus Granito India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.13 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.87 %

