|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
101.63
100.64
132.22
181.39
yoy growth (%)
0.97
-23.87
-27.1
10.25
Raw materials
-62.83
-17.75
-18.18
-58.04
As % of sales
61.82
17.64
13.75
31.99
Employee costs
-3.6
-5.61
-7.84
-11.41
As % of sales
3.55
5.57
5.93
6.29
Other costs
-69.07
-62.9
-90.24
-81.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
67.96
62.5
68.25
44.68
Operating profit
-33.88
14.37
15.94
30.88
OPM
-33.34
14.27
12.05
17.02
Depreciation
-9.24
-10.88
-13.04
-14
Interest expense
-6.16
-7.65
-8.22
-8.96
Other income
0.08
3.05
5.85
2.99
Profit before tax
-49.21
-1.11
0.52
10.9
Taxes
0.54
-0.75
-0.19
-3.9
Tax rate
-1.11
68.17
-36.41
-35.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-48.66
-1.86
0.33
6.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-48.66
-1.86
0.33
6.99
yoy growth (%)
2,504.44
-660.76
-95.23
6.44
NPM
-47.88
-1.85
0.25
3.85
