iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

43.77
(1.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

101.63

100.64

132.22

181.39

yoy growth (%)

0.97

-23.87

-27.1

10.25

Raw materials

-62.83

-17.75

-18.18

-58.04

As % of sales

61.82

17.64

13.75

31.99

Employee costs

-3.6

-5.61

-7.84

-11.41

As % of sales

3.55

5.57

5.93

6.29

Other costs

-69.07

-62.9

-90.24

-81.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

67.96

62.5

68.25

44.68

Operating profit

-33.88

14.37

15.94

30.88

OPM

-33.34

14.27

12.05

17.02

Depreciation

-9.24

-10.88

-13.04

-14

Interest expense

-6.16

-7.65

-8.22

-8.96

Other income

0.08

3.05

5.85

2.99

Profit before tax

-49.21

-1.11

0.52

10.9

Taxes

0.54

-0.75

-0.19

-3.9

Tax rate

-1.11

68.17

-36.41

-35.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-48.66

-1.86

0.33

6.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-48.66

-1.86

0.33

6.99

yoy growth (%)

2,504.44

-660.76

-95.23

6.44

NPM

-47.88

-1.85

0.25

3.85

Lexus Granito : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.