iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

43.21
(-3.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

Lexus Granito FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-49.21

-1.11

0.52

10.9

Depreciation

-9.24

-10.88

-13.04

-14

Tax paid

0.54

-0.75

-0.19

-3.9

Working capital

-38.04

13.83

6.67

26.76

Other operating items

Operating

-95.94

1.07

-6.04

19.75

Capital expenditure

4.58

1.29

1.65

39.88

Free cash flow

-91.36

2.36

-4.39

59.63

Equity raised

95.16

98.89

98.22

72.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

52.55

37.47

26.53

44.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

56.34

138.73

120.36

175.8

Lexus Granito : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lexus Granito (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.