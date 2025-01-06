Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-49.21
-1.11
0.52
10.9
Depreciation
-9.24
-10.88
-13.04
-14
Tax paid
0.54
-0.75
-0.19
-3.9
Working capital
-38.04
13.83
6.67
26.76
Other operating items
Operating
-95.94
1.07
-6.04
19.75
Capital expenditure
4.58
1.29
1.65
39.88
Free cash flow
-91.36
2.36
-4.39
59.63
Equity raised
95.16
98.89
98.22
72.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
52.55
37.47
26.53
44.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.34
138.73
120.36
175.8
