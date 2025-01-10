Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.19
19.19
19.19
19.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-10.87
1.16
12.95
-1.08
Net Worth
9.32
20.35
32.14
18.11
Minority Interest
Debt
58.03
69.08
58.89
66.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.73
0.28
0
1.38
Total Liabilities
68.08
89.71
91.03
86.45
Fixed Assets
43.98
57.57
57.28
45.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
2.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.14
1.41
1.41
0.55
Networking Capital
22.87
30.49
32.12
36.37
Inventories
53.93
71.55
62.69
57.43
Inventory Days
206.25
Sundry Debtors
12.2
14.44
20.68
32.89
Debtor Days
118.11
Other Current Assets
10.11
10.96
9.72
4.23
Sundry Creditors
-27.88
-35.01
-46.08
-42.34
Creditor Days
152.05
Other Current Liabilities
-25.49
-31.45
-14.89
-15.84
Cash
0.07
0.24
0.19
1.89
Total Assets
68.07
89.72
91.01
86.44
