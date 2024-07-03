Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Summary

Lexus Granito (India) Limited was originally formed as a Partnership Firm at Morbi, Gujarat in the name of M/S Vitco Vitrified on May 05, 2008. M/S Vitco Vitrified was then converted into a Joint Stock Company under the name of Vitco Vitrified Private Limited on May 08, 2008. Subsequently the name of Company was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Private Limited on June 26, 2010. Further, the Company was converted into Public Company and name was changed to Lexus Granito (India) Limited on April 28, 2017.Lexus Granito is currently engaged in manufacturing and marketing of Vitrified Ceramic Tiles and wall tiles in the domestic and international markets having an integrated manufacturing unit based in Morbi, Gujarat. Vitrified tile is a ceramic tile with very low porosity. It is an alternative to marble and granite flooring. These tiles are water and frost resistance. Vitrified tiles are made by hydraulicpressing a mixture of clay, quartz, feldspar and silica, which make vitreous surface thus creating a single mass making them hard with low porosity. Wall tile is generally not suitable for use on floors. It is usually nonvitreous, i.e. not manufactured to withstand excessive impact, abrasion or freeze/thaw cycling. The manufacturing of tiles requires following process to obtain a finish product. These steps include batching, mixing and grinding, spray-drying, forming, drying, glazing, and firing. Batching is required for determining the required body composition of the desired product. Once the ingredients are weighed, they are added together in a ball mill. Water is also added to improve the mixing of a multiple-ingredient batch as well as to achieve fine grinding. This process is called wet milling. The resulting water-filled mixture is called a slurry or slip. The water is then removed from the slurry by filter pressing (which removes 40-50 percent of the moisture), followed by dry milling.Post mixing and grinding process the excess water is usually removed via spray drying. The slurry or slip are dried as they are heated at approx. 800 degrees celsius by a rising hot air column, forming small, free flowing granules that result in a powder suitable for forming. In the forming step, the ceramic mix is consolidated and molded to produce a cohesive body of the desired shape and size. Forming methods can be classified as either dry forming, plastic molding, or wet forming. Once the composition of the powder becomes homogenous, it is taken to the press where it is molded and squeezed under high pressure to form a biscuit or raw tile body. Drying means loss of moisture from the surface of the substance by evaporation, and the drying speed depends on the temperature and humidity. When the substance is dried and moisture is lost, particles are put close to each other, resulting in shrinkage. Glazes resemble glass in structure and texture. The purpose of glazing is to provide a smooth, shiny surface that seals the ceramic body. After glazing, the tile must be heated intensely to strengthen it and give it the desired porosity. Firing is the process by which ceramics are thermally consolidated into a dense, cohesive body composed of fine, uniform grains. This process also is referred to as sintering or densificationThe Company has been recently recognized as Two Star Export House by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on February 08, 2017.The Company raised money from public through IPO consisting a Fresh Issue of 57,60,000 Equity Shares in August,2017.