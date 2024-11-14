|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding MACHINE READABLE FORMAT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Lexus Granito (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Rakesh Jayantilal Amrutiya as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. April 23, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Lexus Granito (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024)
