Lexus Granito (India) Ltd Board Meeting

Lexus Granito CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding MACHINE READABLE FORMAT. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 04, 2024.
Board Meeting24 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
Board Meeting23 Aug 202416 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Lexus Granito (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202430 Apr 2024
Lexus Granito (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Rakesh Jayantilal Amrutiya as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. April 23, 2024.
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Lexus Granito (India) Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/02/2024)

Lexus Granito: Related News

No Record Found

