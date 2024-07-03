Summary

Somany Ceramics Limited (formerly SPL Ltd), a part of H L Somany Group, is into manufacture of ceramic tiles. The Company was incorporated in 1968 by Kolkata based Somany Group in collaboration with The UK based Pilkington Tiles. It came into total control of Somany Group in 1995 with the divestiture of entire stake in SPL Ltd. by Pilkington Tiles Holdings, UK in favor of H L Somany and his Group of Companies. Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and trader of a complete decor solutions and its extensive range of products include Ceramic Wall and Floor Tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary ware, Bath Fittings and allied products. It has manufacturing plants in Kassar (Haryana), Kadi and Morbi (Gujarat).SPL the second largest ceramic tile manufacturer in the country diversified into the manufacture of Value added Vitrified Tiles in 1999-2000 and also put up a Floor Tiles plant at Kadi during 2000-01. For Vetrified procelain tiles it has put up a one million square metres per year manufacturing capacity. The technology for Vitrified tiles has been sourced from Leonardo Ceramica, Italy.SPL acquired Orient Ceramics and Industries (OCIL), a company manufacturing tiles located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. The company started producing floor tiles from its Kassar Unit in 1992 as per its expansion and diversification plan. It also doubled the capacity of this plant to produce floor tiles as such to cater to almost all segments of the floor tile m

