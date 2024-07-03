SectorCeramic Products
Open₹652.05
Prev. Close₹643.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.55
Day's High₹652.05
Day's Low₹631.15
52 Week's High₹872.6
52 Week's Low₹561.2
Book Value₹184.67
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,615.27
P/E32.31
EPS19.92
Divi. Yield0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.2
8.49
8.49
8.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
714.97
774.71
695.54
607.72
Net Worth
723.17
783.2
704.03
616.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,630.14
1,595.25
1,665.33
1,802.73
yoy growth (%)
2.18
-4.2
-7.62
4.16
Raw materials
-1,063.92
-1,003.53
-1,016.23
-1,130.65
As % of sales
65.26
62.9
61.02
62.71
Employee costs
-163.85
-173.17
-153.29
-141.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
94.93
27.35
105.52
139.9
Depreciation
-44.25
-42.43
-27.03
-21.71
Tax paid
-20.6
12.09
-36.02
-48.13
Working capital
-66.13
31.6
34.61
95.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.18
-4.2
-7.62
4.16
Op profit growth
85.77
-43.2
-18.46
30.79
EBIT growth
122.38
-60.09
-21.24
40.11
Net profit growth
321.41
-79.62
-25.77
43.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,577.32
2,464.64
2,082.74
1,641.35
1,600.23
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,577.32
2,464.64
2,082.74
1,641.35
1,600.23
Other Operating Income
14.03
13.87
11.72
9.25
9.84
Other Income
10.61
14.54
13.42
12.78
12.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd
KAJARIACER
1,138.95
|49.12
|18,157.84
|92.9
|1.05
|1,062.49
|166.86
Cera Sanitaryware Ltd
CERA
7,525.15
|40.63
|9,789.85
|68.08
|0.8
|489.99
|937.76
Somany Ceramics Ltd
SOMANYCERA
643.15
|32.31
|2,639.67
|18.26
|0.47
|638.96
|182.1
Asian Granito India Ltd
ASIANTILES
70.4
|46.08
|1,036.82
|2.2
|0
|322.71
|93.77
Orient Bell Ltd
ORIENTBELL
329.4
|0
|485.43
|1.11
|0.15
|159.34
|209.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Shreekant Somany
Managing Director & CEO
Abhishek Somany
Independent Non Exe. Director
Salil Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ravinder Nath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddharath Bindra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rameshwar S Thakur
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rumjhum Chatterjee.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vineet Agarwal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ghanshyambhai Girdharlal Trivedi
Independent Director
Manit Rastogi
Additional Director
Zubair Ahmed
Reports by Somany Ceramics Ltd
Summary
Somany Ceramics Limited (formerly SPL Ltd), a part of H L Somany Group, is into manufacture of ceramic tiles. The Company was incorporated in 1968 by Kolkata based Somany Group in collaboration with The UK based Pilkington Tiles. It came into total control of Somany Group in 1995 with the divestiture of entire stake in SPL Ltd. by Pilkington Tiles Holdings, UK in favor of H L Somany and his Group of Companies. Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and trader of a complete decor solutions and its extensive range of products include Ceramic Wall and Floor Tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary ware, Bath Fittings and allied products. It has manufacturing plants in Kassar (Haryana), Kadi and Morbi (Gujarat).SPL the second largest ceramic tile manufacturer in the country diversified into the manufacture of Value added Vitrified Tiles in 1999-2000 and also put up a Floor Tiles plant at Kadi during 2000-01. For Vetrified procelain tiles it has put up a one million square metres per year manufacturing capacity. The technology for Vitrified tiles has been sourced from Leonardo Ceramica, Italy.SPL acquired Orient Ceramics and Industries (OCIL), a company manufacturing tiles located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. The company started producing floor tiles from its Kassar Unit in 1992 as per its expansion and diversification plan. It also doubled the capacity of this plant to produce floor tiles as such to cater to almost all segments of the floor tile m
The Somany Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹637.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd is ₹2615.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Somany Ceramics Ltd is 32.31 and 3.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Somany Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Somany Ceramics Ltd is ₹561.2 and ₹872.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Somany Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.20%, 3 Years at -11.13%, 1 Year at -11.71%, 6 Month at -22.51%, 3 Month at -11.24% and 1 Month at -7.25%.
