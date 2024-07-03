iifl-logo-icon 1
Somany Ceramics Ltd Share Price

637.75
(-0.84%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:53 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open652.05
  • Day's High652.05
  • 52 Wk High872.6
  • Prev. Close643.15
  • Day's Low631.15
  • 52 Wk Low 561.2
  • Turnover (lac)51.55
  • P/E32.31
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value184.67
  • EPS19.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,615.27
  • Div. Yield0.47
No Records Found

Somany Ceramics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ceramic Products

Open

652.05

Prev. Close

643.15

Turnover(Lac.)

51.55

Day's High

652.05

Day's Low

631.15

52 Week's High

872.6

52 Week's Low

561.2

Book Value

184.67

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,615.27

P/E

32.31

EPS

19.92

Divi. Yield

0.47

Somany Ceramics Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 05 Aug, 2024

Somany Ceramics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Somany Ceramics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:38 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.01%

Non-Promoter- 25.29%

Institutions: 25.29%

Non-Institutions: 19.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Somany Ceramics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.2

8.49

8.49

8.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

714.97

774.71

695.54

607.72

Net Worth

723.17

783.2

704.03

616.21

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,630.14

1,595.25

1,665.33

1,802.73

yoy growth (%)

2.18

-4.2

-7.62

4.16

Raw materials

-1,063.92

-1,003.53

-1,016.23

-1,130.65

As % of sales

65.26

62.9

61.02

62.71

Employee costs

-163.85

-173.17

-153.29

-141.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

94.93

27.35

105.52

139.9

Depreciation

-44.25

-42.43

-27.03

-21.71

Tax paid

-20.6

12.09

-36.02

-48.13

Working capital

-66.13

31.6

34.61

95.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.18

-4.2

-7.62

4.16

Op profit growth

85.77

-43.2

-18.46

30.79

EBIT growth

122.38

-60.09

-21.24

40.11

Net profit growth

321.41

-79.62

-25.77

43.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,577.32

2,464.64

2,082.74

1,641.35

1,600.23

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,577.32

2,464.64

2,082.74

1,641.35

1,600.23

Other Operating Income

14.03

13.87

11.72

9.25

9.84

Other Income

10.61

14.54

13.42

12.78

12.74

Somany Ceramics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd

KAJARIACER

1,138.95

49.1218,157.8492.91.051,062.49166.86

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd

CERA

7,525.15

40.639,789.8568.080.8489.99937.76

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SOMANYCERA

643.15

32.312,639.6718.260.47638.96182.1

Asian Granito India Ltd

ASIANTILES

70.4

46.081,036.822.20322.7193.77

Orient Bell Ltd

ORIENTBELL

329.4

0485.431.110.15159.34209.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Somany Ceramics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Shreekant Somany

Managing Director & CEO

Abhishek Somany

Independent Non Exe. Director

Salil Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ravinder Nath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siddharath Bindra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rameshwar S Thakur

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rumjhum Chatterjee.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vineet Agarwal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ghanshyambhai Girdharlal Trivedi

Independent Director

Manit Rastogi

Additional Director

Zubair Ahmed

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Somany Ceramics Ltd

Summary

Somany Ceramics Limited (formerly SPL Ltd), a part of H L Somany Group, is into manufacture of ceramic tiles. The Company was incorporated in 1968 by Kolkata based Somany Group in collaboration with The UK based Pilkington Tiles. It came into total control of Somany Group in 1995 with the divestiture of entire stake in SPL Ltd. by Pilkington Tiles Holdings, UK in favor of H L Somany and his Group of Companies. Somany Ceramics Limited is a manufacturer and trader of a complete decor solutions and its extensive range of products include Ceramic Wall and Floor Tiles, Polished Vitrified Tiles, Glazed Vitrified Tiles, Sanitary ware, Bath Fittings and allied products. It has manufacturing plants in Kassar (Haryana), Kadi and Morbi (Gujarat).SPL the second largest ceramic tile manufacturer in the country diversified into the manufacture of Value added Vitrified Tiles in 1999-2000 and also put up a Floor Tiles plant at Kadi during 2000-01. For Vetrified procelain tiles it has put up a one million square metres per year manufacturing capacity. The technology for Vitrified tiles has been sourced from Leonardo Ceramica, Italy.SPL acquired Orient Ceramics and Industries (OCIL), a company manufacturing tiles located at Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh. The company started producing floor tiles from its Kassar Unit in 1992 as per its expansion and diversification plan. It also doubled the capacity of this plant to produce floor tiles as such to cater to almost all segments of the floor tile m
Company FAQs

What is the Somany Ceramics Ltd share price today?

The Somany Ceramics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹637.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Somany Ceramics Ltd is ₹2615.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Somany Ceramics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Somany Ceramics Ltd is 32.31 and 3.53 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Somany Ceramics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Somany Ceramics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Somany Ceramics Ltd is ₹561.2 and ₹872.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Somany Ceramics Ltd?

Somany Ceramics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.20%, 3 Years at -11.13%, 1 Year at -11.71%, 6 Month at -22.51%, 3 Month at -11.24% and 1 Month at -7.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Somany Ceramics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Somany Ceramics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.02 %
Institutions - 25.30 %
Public - 19.68 %

