iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Somany Ceramics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

635.3
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Somany Ceramics Ltd

Somany Ceramics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

94.93

27.35

105.52

139.9

Depreciation

-44.25

-42.43

-27.03

-21.71

Tax paid

-20.6

12.09

-36.02

-48.13

Working capital

-66.13

31.6

34.61

95.46

Other operating items

Operating

-36.06

28.6

77.07

165.51

Capital expenditure

30.98

122.25

87.64

-208.86

Free cash flow

-5.08

150.85

164.71

-43.34

Equity raised

1,137.28

1,130.2

997.67

835.09

Investing

58.61

-67.07

-2

43.25

Financing

286.69

159.23

150.49

58.56

Dividends paid

10.17

16.95

11.44

11.44

Net in cash

1,487.67

1,390.17

1,322.31

905

Somany Ceramics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Somany Ceramics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.